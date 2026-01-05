ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 ODI Bowlers Who Dominated With Maiden Overs

ABP Live Sports Stats: In One Day International (ODI) cricket, where run rates and aggressive strokeplay often define matches, bowlers who can apply sustained pressure remain priceless.

One of the toughest ways to do that in a 50-over format is by bowling a maiden over, six deliveries without conceding a single run.

Executing a maiden in ODIs demands relentless accuracy, control of line and length, and the patience to stick to a plan even when batters are looking to attack. Over the years, only a handful of bowlers have consistently managed this feat at the highest level.

Top 5 Bowlers With Most ODI Maiden Overs

1) Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

Shaun Pollock sits at the very top of the list and sets the gold standard for control in ODI cricket.

Across his career, Pollock bowled 2,618 overs and delivered an astonishing 313 maiden overs. His economy rate of 3.67 highlights just how difficult he was to score against.

Pollock’s success was built on discipline rather than raw pace. Whether operating with the new ball or during the middle overs, his ability to hit the same length repeatedly made him one of the most reliable bowlers of his generation.

2) Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Australia’s Glenn McGrath comes in second with 279 maiden overs from 2,161 overs.

Renowned for his metronomic accuracy, McGrath thrived on exposing batters’ technical weaknesses rather than overwhelming them with speed.

His economy rate of 3.88 and career strike rate of 34 underline his efficiency. From 1993 to 2007, McGrath was Australia’s go-to bowler in pressure situations, capable of drying up runs even on the flattest pitches.

3) Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

Chaminda Vaas also delivered 279 maiden overs, though across a higher number of overs than McGrath.

A master of swing bowling, particularly with the new ball, Vaas was a constant threat in all conditions.

He remains one of Sri Lanka’s most dependable ODI bowlers, finishing his career with 400 wickets. His ability to combine movement with control made him exceptionally effective in restricting scoring during the early phases of an innings.

4) Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest left-arm pacers of all time, Wasim Akram bowled 237 maiden overs from 2,031 overs in ODIs.

While his reputation largely rests on his wicket-taking exploits, his economy rate of 3.89 reflects his ability to keep batters quiet as well.

Akram’s mastery of swing and seam allowed him to remain economical even while attacking, making him a nightmare for opposing line-ups.

5) Kapil Dev (India)

Rounding out the top five is India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. He bowled 1,867 overs and recorded 235 maiden overs, maintaining an economy rate of 3.71.

Achieving that level of control, particularly on Asian pitches, speaks volumes about Kapil’s discipline and consistency. His longevity and stamina ensured he remained effective across long spells.