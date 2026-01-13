Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 ODI Batsmen With The Most Dismissals In Nervous 90s

ABP Live Sports Stats: Explore the drama of the nervous nineties in ODIs as we look at the top 5 batsmen who got out the most just a few runs away from a century.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Sports Stats: In One Day Internationals (ODIs), the journey from 90 to 100 is often the hardest part of an inning.

Batsmen who have dominated attacks for hours can suddenly look edgy as the century draws closer. The pressure of reaching three figures, the awareness of personal milestones, and the fielding side sensing an opening all combine to make this phase notoriously unforgiving.

Many beautifully crafted knocks have ended in disappointment in the nervous 90s, leaving players just a few runs short of a well-earned hundred. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five batsmen to get out the most in the 90s in ODIs.

Cricketers Who Missed Out On ODI Tons The Most

5) Aravinda de Silva - Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan all-rounder Aravinda de Silva has got out 9 times in the 90s in ODIs. He played from 1984 to 2003, and scored 11 centuries in the format, along with 64 half centuries.

4) Nathan Astle - New Zealand

Nathan Astle was New Zealand's top order batsman, and he too perished in the nervous 90s on 9 occasions. That said, he managed to score more ODI tons than de Silva, 16, in a career that spanned from 1995 to 2007.

3) Grant Flower - Zimbabwe

Next up is Grant Flower from Zimbabwe, who, once again, was dismissed 9 times on 10 runs or less away from a ton in the 50-over game. This rendered to him have just 6 ODI 100s in his career that lasted from 1992 to 2010.

2) Kane Williamson - New Zealand

Kane Williamson, one of the modern era greats, also joins this unfortunate list, yet again, with 9 dismissals in the nervous 90s. He has 15 ODI tons to his name, and is still active as of this writing.

1) Sachin Tendulkar - India

Sachin Tendulkar tops many cricket statistics across formats, including this unwanted record, which otherwise would have seen him extend his unprecedented 100 international centuries record to a much greater figure.

Tendulkar got out on a whopping 18 occasions in the nervous 90s in ODIs, the most of any cricketer by far.

Virat Kohli is an honorabe mention here, who currently ranks 6th with 8 dismissals in the nervous 90s. The most recent came against New Zealand, where he scored 93 runs chasing a target of 301.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the journey from 90 to 100 considered the hardest part of an ODI inning?

Batsmen can become edgy nearing a century due to pressure, awareness of milestones, and the fielding side sensing an opening. This makes the phase notoriously unforgiving.

Who has been dismissed the most times in the 90s in ODIs?

Sachin Tendulkar holds this unwanted record, having been dismissed 18 times in the nervous 90s in ODIs. This is significantly more than any other cricketer.

Which other batsmen feature in the top five for dismissals in the 90s in ODIs?

The top five include Aravinda de Silva, Nathan Astle, Grant Flower, Kane Williamson, and Sachin Tendulkar. Several of these players were dismissed 9 times in the 90s.

Is Virat Kohli on this list of batsmen dismissed in the 90s?

Virat Kohli is an honorable mention, currently ranking sixth with 8 dismissals in the nervous 90s. His most recent occurrence was scoring 93 runs against New Zealand.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar ODI Stats ABP Live Sports Stats
