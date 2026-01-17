ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Most Shocking Lowest Scores in Test Cricket History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Sports Stats: Test cricket has witnessed several remarkable highs over its long history, often being a platform for the highest scores across formats.

However, the red-ball game has also produced a few unforgettable batting collapses that continue to stun fans even decades later.

On rare occasions, even established international sides have crumbled under relentless bowling pressure, resulting in shockingly low team totals.

These innings are remembered not just for the quality of bowling on display, but also for how swiftly matches can turn at the highest level. From early-era struggles to modern-day meltdowns, here’s a look at the top 5 lowest team scores ever recorded in Test cricket.

Lowest Test Cricket Scores In History

1) New Zealand vs England (1955) - 26 all out

New Zealand hold the unwanted record for the lowest total in Test cricket. Facing England in 1955, the Kiwis were skittled for just 26 runs in a collapse that still stands unmatched.

2) West Indies vs Australia (2025) - 27 all out

West Indies slumped to second on the list after being bowled out for 27 against Australia in 2025, surpassing a record that had stood for well over a century.

3) South Africa vs England (1896) - 30 all out

South Africa’s first appearance on the list dates back to 1896, when England bundled them out for 30 in one of the earliest Test mismatches.

4) South Africa vs England (1924) - 30 all out

History repeated itself in 1924 as South Africa once again folded for 30 against England, matching their earlier low total.

5) South Africa vs England (1899) - 35 all out

Completing the list is South Africa’s 35 all out in 1899, underlining their repeated struggles against England during that era.

India also ranks pretty high in the list of the lowest Test cricket totals. They were bundled for just 36 runs against Australia back in 2020 in Adelaide. Unsurprisingly, they lost that match, but later turned the tide around to win the series.

Notably, South Africa and Australia have also experienced being all-out for 36 runs in a Test inning.