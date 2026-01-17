Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Most Shocking Lowest Scores in Test Cricket History

ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 Most Shocking Lowest Scores in Test Cricket History

ABP Live Sports Stats: From New Zealand’s 26 all out to West Indies’ shocking 27, revisit some of the lowest team scores in Test cricket history.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Sports Stats: Test cricket has witnessed several remarkable highs over its long history, often being a platform for the highest scores across formats.

However, the red-ball game has also produced a few unforgettable batting collapses that continue to stun fans even decades later.

On rare occasions, even established international sides have crumbled under relentless bowling pressure, resulting in shockingly low team totals.

These innings are remembered not just for the quality of bowling on display, but also for how swiftly matches can turn at the highest level. From early-era struggles to modern-day meltdowns, here’s a look at the top 5 lowest team scores ever recorded in Test cricket.

Lowest Test Cricket Scores In History

1) New Zealand vs England (1955) - 26 all out
New Zealand hold the unwanted record for the lowest total in Test cricket. Facing England in 1955, the Kiwis were skittled for just 26 runs in a collapse that still stands unmatched.

2) West Indies vs Australia (2025) - 27 all out
West Indies slumped to second on the list after being bowled out for 27 against Australia in 2025, surpassing a record that had stood for well over a century.

3) South Africa vs England (1896) - 30 all out
South Africa’s first appearance on the list dates back to 1896, when England bundled them out for 30 in one of the earliest Test mismatches.

4) South Africa vs England (1924) - 30 all out
History repeated itself in 1924 as South Africa once again folded for 30 against England, matching their earlier low total.

5) South Africa vs England (1899) - 35 all out
Completing the list is South Africa’s 35 all out in 1899, underlining their repeated struggles against England during that era.

India also ranks pretty high in the list of the lowest Test cricket totals. They were bundled for just 36 runs against Australia back in 2020 in Adelaide. Unsurprisingly, they lost that match, but later turned the tide around to win the series.

Notably, South Africa and Australia have also experienced being all-out for 36 runs in a Test inning.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lowest team score ever recorded in Test cricket?

New Zealand holds the record for the lowest Test cricket score, being all out for 26 runs against England in 1955.

Which teams have recorded the second and third lowest Test scores?

West Indies are second with 27 all out against Australia in 2025, and South Africa is third with 30 all out against England in 1896.

Has India ever recorded a very low Test score?

Yes, India was bowled out for 36 runs against Australia in Adelaide in 2020. They lost that match but later won the series.

Has South Africa had multiple low scores in Test history?

Yes, South Africa has recorded multiple low scores, including 30 all out against England twice (1896 and 1924) and 35 all out in 1899.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
