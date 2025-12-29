Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 All-Time Wicket-Takers In ICC T20 World Cup

ABP Live Sports Stats: Discover the top 5 all-time wicket-takers in ICC T20 World Cup history, featuring legends like Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi and Lasith Malinga.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Sports Stats: The ICC T20 World Cup has produced countless thrilling moments, but nothing shifts momentum like wickets at crucial times.

Over the years, a few bowlers have mastered the art of delivering under pressure, consistently breaking partnerships and changing games in a matter of overs.

From deadly new-ball spells to clever variations at the death, these stars have left a lasting mark on the tournament’s history. In this article, we will take a look at the top five all-time wicket-takers in ICC T20 World Cup history, the bowlers who turned one of the biggest stages in cricket into their personal hunting ground.

Top 5 Players With The Most T20 World Cup Wickets

5) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 37 Wickets

Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan, for many years, had been a thorn in most batsmen's side., and even after relative exposure in different competitions, he remains a tough nut to crack.

Representing his country in just 23 T20 World Cup innings, Rashid Khan has managed to rank among the top 5 wicket takers in the tournament's history, and with seemingly many years left in his career, he can take his tally much further.

4) PW Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 37 Wickets

Sri Lanka's PW Hasaranga has also taken 37 wickets, albeit even quicker, in 19 innings.

The spinner, like Rashid Khan, has displayed his prowess in international and franchise cricket competitions, and again, has all the potential to extend his lucrative wicket-taking tally.

3) Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 38 Wickets

Next up is Sri Lankan fast-bowling legend Lasith Malinga. His unorthodox action and zipping pace made him one of the fiercest opponents to face on the field.

This shows pretty well in statistics, as in 31 innings, Malinga racked up 38 T20 World Cup wickets, even winning the tournament in 2014.

2) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 39 Wickets

Former Pakistan skipper and winner of the T20 World Cup in 2009, Shahid Afridi ranks second among the top wicket takers in this tournament. 

Representing his nation in 34 innings, the all-rounder secured 39 wickets.

1) Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 50 Wickets

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup at the moment, and by some margin. 

He has taken 50 wickets in 41 innings, and although he has never won the cup, his legendary status in the tournament's history shall remain unquestioned for a long time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Most Wickets T20 World Cup Stats ABP Live Sports Stats
