ABP Live Sports Stats: England’s Top 5 Greatest Test Centurions In History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Sports Stats: England’s Test cricket legacy is built on batters who combined longevity with excellence, and reaching the milestone of 20 or more centuries remains one of the ultimate measures of greatness in the longest format.

Only a handful of England stars have managed to scale this demanding peak, with one on the heels of India's Sachin Tendulkar as the all time top centurion in the format.

Top 5 England Cricketers With Most Test Tons

5) Geoff Boycott - 22 Test Centuries

A symbol of discipline and technical perfection, Geoff Boycott was a rock at the top of England’s order from 1964 to 1982. Across 108 Tests, he compiled 8,114 runs at an outstanding average of 47.72. His marathon unbeaten 246 remains one of the finest displays of old-school Test batting.

4) Ian Bell - 22 Test Centuries

Elegance defined Ian Bell’s career. Featuring in 118 Tests between 2004 and 2015, Bell scored 7,727 runs at 42.69. His best, a majestic 235 against India at The Oval in 2011, highlighted his ability to dominate attacks, while 46 half-centuries underlined his consistency.

3) Kevin Pietersen - 23 Test Centuries

Few batters changed games like Kevin Pietersen. From 2005 to 2014, he thrilled fans with fearless strokeplay, amassing 8,181 runs in 104 Tests at 47.28. His 23 centuries often came in high-pressure situations, making him a defining figure of his era.

2) Alastair Cook - 33 Test Centuries

England’s most capped Test player, Sir Alastair Cook, set the benchmark for endurance. Opening for over a decade, he scored 12,472 runs in 161 Tests, with 33 hundreds and a top score of 294. His calm resilience anchored England through countless battles.

1) Joe Root - 41 Test Centuries

At the summit stands Joe Root. With 41 centuries in just 157 Tests, nearly 14,000 runs, and an average close to 50, Root has redefined modern English batting. Already fourth on the all-time Test centuries list, his hunger for runs shows no sign of fading.