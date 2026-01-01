Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Sports Stats: Batters Who Recorded Highest Individual Scores In Test Cricket In 2025

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

Test cricket has long been associated with discipline, patience, and technical excellence. Yet in 2025, the traditional format witnessed a remarkable shift as batters produced explosive scoring and monumental innings.

Several knocks this year not only rewrote record books but also reflected how Test cricket continues to evolve in the modern era.

Wiaan Mulder’s Record-Breaking Triple Hundred

The most extraordinary Test innings of 2025 came from South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder, who smashed an unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Facing just 334 deliveries, Mulder struck 49 boundaries and four sixes, scoring at a strike rate rarely seen in Test cricket.

His marathon knock stands as one of the most dominant innings ever played in the format.

Shubman Gill’s Landmark Knock in England

India’s Shubman Gill delivered a career-defining performance with a superb 269-run innings against England in the Birmingham Test. Spending over eight hours at the crease (509 minutes), Gill combined elegance with authority, striking 30 fours and three sixes. The innings is widely regarded as one of the finest by an Indian batter on English soil.

Rickelton and Khawaja Display Classical Excellence

South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton impressed with a composed 259 against Pakistan in the Cape Town Test, showcasing flawless technique and temperament. Meanwhile, Australian stalwart Usman Khawaja rolled back the years with a classy 232 against Sri Lanka in Galle, anchoring Australia’s dominance in the match.

Conway and Greaves Leave Their Mark

New Zealand opener Devon Conway registered a commanding 227 versus the West Indies in Mount Maunganui, laced with 31 fours. On the other side, West Indies’ Justin Greaves produced a fighting unbeaten 202 in the fourth innings at Christchurch, turning the contest into a gripping battle.

Pathum Nissanka’s Impact for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka underlined Asia’s growing presence in long-format batting with a fluent 187 against Bangladesh in the Galle Test. His knock further highlighted the consistency of Asian batters in producing big scores in Test cricket.

Top Individual Test Innings of 2025

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) – 367*

Shubman Gill (India) – 269

Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) – 259

Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 232

Devon Conway (New Zealand) – 227

Justin Greaves (West Indies) – 202*

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 187

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
