ABP Live Off The Field: MI’s England Star Turns Heads Riding Bike In A Saree

ABP Live Off The Field: Mumbai Indians (MI)'s all-rounder from England, Nat Sciver-Brunt, usually makes headlines for her performance on the field, generally with the bat.

However, her recent off the field stint, in which she was spotted riding a motorcycle clad in a blue saree has turned heads this time.

The franchise uploaded images of the cricketer on their official social media profiles, describing it as a 'blockbuster entry'. Check it out:

Brunt was bought by MI in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction back in 2023, and has been retained since then. She has won two WPL titles with the franchise to date.

In fact, she was crowned Player of the Match in the first ever WPL Final, which MI played against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Nat Sciver-Brunt WPL All-Time Stats

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has played 29 WPL matches in her career so far. In these matches, she has scored 1,027 runs, which include 8 half centuries.

Though she is yet to smash a ton in the league, her impact with the bat has been significant for MI, playing with an impressive average of 46.68 and a strike rate of 141.85.

With the ball, Brunt has bowled 558 balls, conceding 713 runs, and taking 32 wickets with the best figures of 3/18.

Notably, she was also the 10th top scorer of the recent ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which was played for England, hitting 262 runs in 6 innings, which featured a half century, as well as a ton.

Needless to say, Nat Sciver-Brunt will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Mumbai's upcoming title defense, which starts against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on January 9, 2026, which is this Friday, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

