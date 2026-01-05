Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: MI’s England Star Turns Heads Riding Bike In A Saree

ABP Live Off The Field: MI’s England Star Turns Heads Riding Bike In A Saree

ABP Live Off The Field: Mumbai Indians shared images of Nat Sciver-Brunt's striking saree-clad bike ride, adding buzz ahead of their WPL title defence.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
ABP Live Off The Field: Mumbai Indians (MI)'s all-rounder from England, Nat Sciver-Brunt, usually makes headlines for her performance on the field, generally with the bat.

However, her recent off the field stint, in which she was spotted riding a motorcycle clad in a blue saree has turned heads this time.

The franchise uploaded images of the cricketer on their official social media profiles, describing it as a 'blockbuster entry'. Check it out:

Brunt was bought by MI in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction back in 2023, and has been retained since then. She has won two WPL titles with the franchise to date.

In fact, she was crowned Player of the Match in the first ever WPL Final, which MI played against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Nat Sciver-Brunt WPL All-Time Stats

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has played 29 WPL matches in her career so far. In these matches, she has scored 1,027 runs, which include 8 half centuries.

Though she is yet to smash a ton in the league, her impact with the bat has been significant for MI, playing with an impressive average of 46.68 and a strike rate of 141.85.

With the ball, Brunt has bowled 558 balls, conceding 713 runs, and taking 32 wickets with the best figures of 3/18.

Notably, she was also the 10th top scorer of the recent ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which was played for England, hitting 262 runs in 6 innings, which featured a half century, as well as a ton.

Needless to say, Nat Sciver-Brunt will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Mumbai's upcoming title defense, which starts against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on January 9, 2026, which is this Friday, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Also Check: ABP Live Off The Field: Shubman Gill Meets Erling Haaland As Man City Star Presents Signed Boots - WATCH

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Mumbai Indians MI WPL Nat Sciver-Brunt ABP Live Off The Field Nat Sciver Brunt
