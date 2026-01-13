Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: Virat Kohli Poses with Young Fan, Internet Adorably Calls Him 'Mini Virat'

ABP Live Off The Field: Virat Kohli Poses with Young Fan, Internet Adorably Calls Him 'Mini Virat'

ABP Live Off The Field: Virat Kohli’s photo with a young look-alike fan goes viral as social media dubs him ‘Mini Virat’, with the star himself reportedly joking about his “duplicate”.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: Virat Kohli was recently in Vadodara to participate in the first India vs New Zealand ODI, in which he scored 93 runs while chasing a target of 301, helping the team win by 4 wickets.

At some time during the day, a young fan got the opportunity to have an up-close and personal moment with the cricket icon, and have a picture taken with him.

When the image surfaced online, fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between the young fan and the Indian cricket captain. Many playfully dubbed the child 'Mini Virat', with comments flooding on social media. 

Kohli Clicks Photo With Young Look-Alike, Internet Reacts

Here's how social media reacted to the now virat image of Virat Kohli with a young look-alike fan:

Interestingly, the fan was interviewed over the incident, and he revealed that even Virat Kohli himself noticed the resemblance. Check it out:

"Waha pe dekh mera duplicate baitha hai (Look over there, my duplicate is sitting)," was what Virat said to Rohit Sharma as per the fan.

Also Check: RCB Move Out Of Bengaluru? Navi Mumbai & Raipur Emerge As IPL 2026 Home Venues: Report

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Virat Kohli in Vadodara?

Virat Kohli was in Vadodara to participate in the first India vs New Zealand ODI match, where he scored 93 runs.

Why did fans call the young fan 'Mini Virat'?

Fans called the young fan 'Mini Virat' because of his uncanny resemblance to the Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli.

Did Virat Kohli notice the fan's resemblance to him?

Yes, the fan revealed that Virat Kohli noticed the resemblance and jokingly pointed him out to Rohit Sharma as his 'duplicate'.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ ODIs ABP Live Off The Field Virat Kohli Young Fan
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin's Commander Calls Fighter Jets 'Exciting Target'
