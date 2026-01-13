Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Off The Field: Virat Kohli was recently in Vadodara to participate in the first India vs New Zealand ODI, in which he scored 93 runs while chasing a target of 301, helping the team win by 4 wickets.

At some time during the day, a young fan got the opportunity to have an up-close and personal moment with the cricket icon, and have a picture taken with him.

When the image surfaced online, fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between the young fan and the Indian cricket captain. Many playfully dubbed the child 'Mini Virat', with comments flooding on social media.

Kohli Clicks Photo With Young Look-Alike, Internet Reacts

Here's how social media reacted to the now virat image of Virat Kohli with a young look-alike fan:

Virat Kohli with mini Virat Kohli 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/xSFTDN9NB4 — Ayush (@yush_18) January 12, 2026

Time travel.



Mini virat kohli time travel karke orginal virat se autograph lene pahunche hain pic.twitter.com/6KswsyZQhR — Narendra kumar (@PaulAlter7) January 9, 2026

Virat Kohli taking a picture with his younger version. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYrbKRdJwC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 12, 2026

Cheeku and cheeku mini in one frame 😂 — Ahsan (@AhsanKharbai) January 12, 2026

VIrat and the kid pic.twitter.com/O30rKqWhE9 — yaser khan 🇮🇳 (@ar_yaserkhan) January 12, 2026

Bro unlocked the ‘meet your childhood self’ achievement 🏏✨ — Tanshi (@Tanshi_sri) January 12, 2026

That boy is looking like more Kohli than Kohli himself 😭 — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) January 12, 2026

Interestingly, the fan was interviewed over the incident, and he revealed that even Virat Kohli himself noticed the resemblance. Check it out:

Virat Kohli told Rohit Sharma that there’s a duplicate of him. 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/01NScXztvd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2026

"Waha pe dekh mera duplicate baitha hai (Look over there, my duplicate is sitting)," was what Virat said to Rohit Sharma as per the fan.

