ABP Live Off The Field: USA Cricketers Visit Tirumala Temple In Andhra Pradesh - WATCH

ABP Live Off The Field: USA cricketers visit Tirumala Temple as the Monank Patel-led side close in on T20 World Cup Super 8s qualification amid Group A drama.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: Cricketers from the United States Of America (USA)'s T20 World Cup 2026 team were seen visiting Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Temple today, February 7.

News agency PTI uploaded a short clip featuring the team's captain, Monank Patel, with players Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar at the temple premises. Check it out: 

The USA cricket team features several players of Indian origin. They are placed in Group A with India and Pakistan, along with Netherlands and Namibia.

USA On The Brink Of T20 WC Super 8s Qualification

Despite being relatively new on the global stage, USA have shown grit and resilience, justifying why they deserve to compete with the big teams.

They have played all of scheduled group stage matches, and stand second, behind India and above Pakistan, in Group A at the moment.

If Pakistan lose their next match against Namibia, and so do the Netherlands against India, then USA will qualify for the Super 8s with the Men in Blue, and have a shot at reaching the knockout stage.

USA had also qualified from the group stage in the previous T20 World Cup, when they had beaten Pakistan in a shock victory.

T20 World Cup: Group A Standings

Here's how the T20 WC Group A standings look like at the moment:

India - Matches: 3 Won: 3 Lost: 0 Points: 6 NRR: +3.050 (Qualified)

USA - Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: +0.788

Pakistan - Matches: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Points: 4 NRR: -0.403

Netherlands - Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: -1.352

Namibia - Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.443 (Eliminated)

Pakistan will face Namibia on February 17 from 3:00 PM IST onwards. India will also take on Netherlands tomorrow itself, from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which USA cricketers visited Tirumala Temple?

USA's T20 World Cup 2026 team captain Monank Patel, along with players Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar, visited Tirumala Temple.

When did the USA cricketers visit Tirumala Temple?

The USA cricket team members visited Tirumala Temple on February 7.

Which groups is the USA T20 World Cup team in?

The USA team is in Group A, alongside India, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Namibia.

What is the USA's current standing in their T20 World Cup group?

The USA team is currently second in Group A, behind India and ahead of Pakistan.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Tirumala Temple USA Cricket ABP Live Off The Field
