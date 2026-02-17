ABP Live Off The Field: USA Cricketers Visit Tirumala Temple In Andhra Pradesh - WATCH

USA's T20 World Cup 2026 team captain Monank Patel, along with players Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar, visited Tirumala Temple.
ABP Live Off The Field: Cricketers from the United States Of America (USA)'s T20 World Cup 2026 team were seen visiting Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Temple today, February 7.
News agency PTI uploaded a short clip featuring the team's captain, Monank Patel, with players Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar at the temple premises. Check it out:
VIDEO | USA cricket team captain Monank Patel, team members Milind Kumar, Saurabh Netravalkar visit Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1AtQrQQEIf
The USA cricket team features several players of Indian origin. They are placed in Group A with India and Pakistan, along with Netherlands and Namibia.
USA On The Brink Of T20 WC Super 8s Qualification
Despite being relatively new on the global stage, USA have shown grit and resilience, justifying why they deserve to compete with the big teams.
They have played all of scheduled group stage matches, and stand second, behind India and above Pakistan, in Group A at the moment.
If Pakistan lose their next match against Namibia, and so do the Netherlands against India, then USA will qualify for the Super 8s with the Men in Blue, and have a shot at reaching the knockout stage.
USA had also qualified from the group stage in the previous T20 World Cup, when they had beaten Pakistan in a shock victory.
T20 World Cup: Group A Standings
Here's how the T20 WC Group A standings look like at the moment:
India - Matches: 3 Won: 3 Lost: 0 Points: 6 NRR: +3.050 (Qualified)
USA - Matches: 4 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Points: 4 NRR: +0.788
Pakistan - Matches: 3 Won: 2 Lost: 1 Points: 4 NRR: -0.403
Netherlands - Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: -1.352
Namibia - Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.443 (Eliminated)
Pakistan will face Namibia on February 17 from 3:00 PM IST onwards. India will also take on Netherlands tomorrow itself, from 7:00 PM IST onwards.
