ABP Live Off The Field | Watch: MS Dhoni Turns Fan’s BMW F900 Motorcycle Into A Living Legend

HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field | Watch: MS Dhoni Turns Fan’s BMW F900 Motorcycle Into A Living Legend

The most valuable BMW in Jharkhand? MS Dhoni recently left his mark on a fan’s F900, turning a premium adventure bike into a priceless piece of history.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field | While the world’s attention is gripped by the high-octane Super 8 clashes of the 2026 T20 World Cup, legendary former captain MS Dhoni continues to create his own viral history in the streets of Ranchi. In a recent encounter that has electrified social media, "Thala" was spotted giving a dream-come-true moment to a fan and his BMW F900 with a sign on the fuel tank. The fan didn't hold back in asking Dhoni for another autograph on the helmet. In a wholesome moment, the former captain was seen asking fan, "ispe kaha karu?'

A Custom "Signature" Finish

In the latest video, Dhoni, sporting his classic camouflaged jacket, interacted with an admirer who had brought their BMW F900 series motorcycle to meet him. Known for his meticulous eye for machinery, Dhoni didn't just give a hurried signature but carefully selected a spot on the fuel tank to leave his mark.

The interaction was quintessentially Dhoni. After inking the tank, he spent a moment admiring the German-engineered machine, nodding in approval as the lucky fan looked on in disbelief. For the owner, the bike, a high-performance F900, instantly transitioned from a premium adventure-tourer into a "one-of-a-kind" collectible that fans are already calling the "most valuable bike in Ranchi".

The Uncapped Legend Prepares for 2026

This heartwarming moment comes as Dhoni gears up for the IPL 2026 season. Having been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore, the 44-year-old has been following a strict regimen of gym sessions and power-hitting practice in the nets.

For the CSK faithful, these brief glimpses of "Mahi" in his element are proof that the fire still burns bright, and the "Thala" fever is only set to intensify as the next season approaches.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened when MS Dhoni met a fan recently?

MS Dhoni met a fan in Ranchi and autographed their BMW F900 motorcycle's fuel tank. He appeared to admire the bike after signing it.

What bike did the fan bring to get autographed by MS Dhoni?

The fan brought a BMW F900 series motorcycle for MS Dhoni to sign. Dhoni carefully chose a spot on the fuel tank for his autograph.

What is MS Dhoni doing as he prepares for the IPL 2026 season?

MS Dhoni is undergoing gym sessions and power-hitting practice in the nets. He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni BMW F900 MS Dhoni Fan Moment
