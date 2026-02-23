ABP Live Off The Field | Watch: MS Dhoni Turns Fan’s BMW F900 Motorcycle Into A Living Legend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ABP Live Off The Field | While the world’s attention is gripped by the high-octane Super 8 clashes of the 2026 T20 World Cup, legendary former captain MS Dhoni continues to create his own viral history in the streets of Ranchi. In a recent encounter that has electrified social media, "Thala" was spotted giving a dream-come-true moment to a fan and his BMW F900 with a sign on the fuel tank. The fan didn't hold back in asking Dhoni for another autograph on the helmet. In a wholesome moment, the former captain was seen asking fan, "ispe kaha karu?'

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Kumar Bajaj (@bajaj.sumeetkumar)

A Custom "Signature" Finish

In the latest video, Dhoni, sporting his classic camouflaged jacket, interacted with an admirer who had brought their BMW F900 series motorcycle to meet him. Known for his meticulous eye for machinery, Dhoni didn't just give a hurried signature but carefully selected a spot on the fuel tank to leave his mark.

The interaction was quintessentially Dhoni. After inking the tank, he spent a moment admiring the German-engineered machine, nodding in approval as the lucky fan looked on in disbelief. For the owner, the bike, a high-performance F900, instantly transitioned from a premium adventure-tourer into a "one-of-a-kind" collectible that fans are already calling the "most valuable bike in Ranchi".

The Uncapped Legend Prepares for 2026

This heartwarming moment comes as Dhoni gears up for the IPL 2026 season. Having been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore, the 44-year-old has been following a strict regimen of gym sessions and power-hitting practice in the nets.

For the CSK faithful, these brief glimpses of "Mahi" in his element are proof that the fire still burns bright, and the "Thala" fever is only set to intensify as the next season approaches.