Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Indian Cricketers Don Traditional Attire, Visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

ABP Live Off The Field: Indian Cricketers Don Traditional Attire, Visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

ABP Live Off The Field: Indian cricketers visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, donning traditional attire before IND vs NZ 5th T20I.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: Team India is in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to play the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on this Saturday, January 31, 2026. 

Ahead of the clash, however, several members of the team were spotted at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, clad in traditional attire. News agency, Press Trust of India (PTI), uploaded a clip of them within the premises. Check it out:

Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, team captain Suryakumar Yadav, as well as their fielding coach, T Dilip can be seen in the video attached above.

India Gears Up For NZ T20I Series Finale

The Men in Blue have already clinched their bilateral T20I series against New Zealand with three win in the first three fixtures.

They lost the four match, in Visakhapatnam, and will now play the fifth and final clash in Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, in which they last played in November 2023 against Australia.

This series offers crucial preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which starts February 7. India are the co-hosts and defending champions, and playing at home, they will be under tremendous pressure to do well.

However, it is worth noting that no team has ever defended the T20 World Cup, won the tournament at home, or won it thrice so far. 

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match Date & Time

India will take on New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on January 31, 2026, that is this Saturday. 

The match is scheduled to begina at 7:00 PM IST with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST.

Also Check: Abrar Ahmed Takes Swipe At India? Teases Bold Celebration vs 'Certain Teams' In T20 World Cup

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Indian cricket team for the IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

Team India is in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to play the IND vs NZ 5th T20I. They will play at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Which Indian players were seen at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple?

Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and fielding coach T Dilip were spotted at the temple. They were all in traditional attire.

When is the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match?

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What is the significance of the IND vs NZ T20I series?

This series serves as crucial preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India is a co-host and the defending champion of the tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ T20Is Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ABP Live Off The Field
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking News: Gold & Silver Prices Plunge 6% in a Day, Buyers Shocked Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget