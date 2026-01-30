Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Off The Field: Team India is in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to play the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on this Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Ahead of the clash, however, several members of the team were spotted at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, clad in traditional attire. News agency, Press Trust of India (PTI), uploaded a clip of them within the premises. Check it out:

VIDEO | Kerala: Indian cricket team players don traditional attire to offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.



Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, team captain Suryakumar Yadav, as well as their fielding coach, T Dilip can be seen in the video attached above.

India Gears Up For NZ T20I Series Finale

The Men in Blue have already clinched their bilateral T20I series against New Zealand with three win in the first three fixtures.

They lost the four match, in Visakhapatnam, and will now play the fifth and final clash in Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, in which they last played in November 2023 against Australia.

This series offers crucial preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which starts February 7. India are the co-hosts and defending champions, and playing at home, they will be under tremendous pressure to do well.

However, it is worth noting that no team has ever defended the T20 World Cup, won the tournament at home, or won it thrice so far.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match Date & Time

India will take on New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on January 31, 2026, that is this Saturday.

The match is scheduled to begina at 7:00 PM IST with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST.

