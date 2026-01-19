Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: Indian Cricketers Enjoy Jungle Safari Before IND vs NZ 1st T20I - Watch

ABP Live Off The Field: Some Indian cricketers went on a jungle safari in Nagpur ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, with Sanju Samson sharing the off-field moment on Instagram.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 04:59 PM (IST)



ABP Live Off The Field: The India vs New Zealand T20I series is set to kick off this Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium.

However, before the cricketing action gets underway on the field, certain members of the squad went out on a jungle safari, seeking thrill and excitement off the field in Nagpur.

Wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson uploaded a video from the trip on Instagram, featuring Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the team, alongside Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rinku Singh. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

The video shows the group riding an open vehicle, having, presumably, a tea or coffee break, and then enjoying a bonfire after dark at likely their accommodation.

As of this writing, the post has garnered 126 thousand likes and over 1,200 comments on Instagram.

Surya Heads Into New Zealand T20Is With Perfect Record

Suryakumar Yadav has won every single T20I series as captain of the Indian team. He has beaten the likes of England, Australia and South Africa so far, and now gears up to take on England.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who were rested for the ODIs, will be returning in action, along with Ishan Kishan, who was called up following an impressive domestic run, ending a lengthy hiatus from the national team.

Notably, Tilak Varma has been replaced by Shreyas Iyer for at least three fixtures in the series due to a recent injury. Similarly, Washington Sundar has bowed out for spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

He was the latest addition to the squad for this series. The last time he played a T20I for India was back in February 2025 against England in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where does the India vs New Zealand T20I series begin?

The series kicks off this Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

Which players participated in the jungle safari?

Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rinku Singh went on a jungle safari.

What is Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy record in T20I series?

Suryakumar Yadav has a perfect record as captain, having won every T20I series he has led.

Who has been replaced in the squad for the series?

Tilak Varma has been replaced by Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar has been replaced by Ravi Bishnoi.



Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football.



Published at : 19 Jan 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
