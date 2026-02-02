Hardik Pandya owns the most expensive watch among the featured cricketers, a Patek Philippe Nautilus valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore.
ABP Live Off The Field: Hardik To Kohli - Top 5 Cricketers With Most Expensive Watch Collections
ABP Live Off The Field: From Hardik Pandya’s ₹2.7 crore Patek Philippe to Rolex favourites, here’s a look at elite cricketers and their luxury watch collections.
ABP Live Off The Field: Elite cricketers are frequently in the spotlight for their record-breaking performances, but their off-field lifestyle often draws equal attention. High-end horology has become a hallmark of this success, with players investing in rare and prestigious timepieces.
Indian cricketers, in particular, command this luxury list, showcasing a preference for top-tier craftsmanship and heritage brands.
1. Hardik Pandya – ₹2.7 Crore (India)
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya comfortably leads this ranking. Known for his flamboyant personal style, Pandya owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus, a timepiece highly coveted by global collectors.
Valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore, this watch is the most expensive in this elite group and frequently catches the eye of fans during high-profile events.
2. Ben Stokes – ₹38.96 Lakh (England)
England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, is the only non-Indian player to feature in the top five. Stokes favors the Hublot Big Bang, a watch celebrated for its bold, contemporary aesthetic and athletic appeal.
His specific model is valued at roughly ₹38.96 lakh, making it one of the most valuable pieces in international cricket.
3. Rohit Sharma – ₹10.7 Lakh (India)
The experienced Indian batter Rohit Sharma has a well-documented affinity for luxury watches. His collection includes the Rolex Sky-Dweller, which features a sophisticated dual time zone function and a refined design. This piece is estimated to be worth at least ₹10.7 lakh.
4. MS Dhoni – ₹9.25 Lakh (India)
Former captain MS Dhoni is known for his rugged and understated style, which is reflected in his choice of timepieces. He owns a Panerai Radiomir California, a brand noted for its military-inspired heritage and robust build. Dhoni’s Panerai is valued at approximately ₹9.25 lakh.
5. Virat Kohli – ₹8.60 Lakh (India)
Global sporting icon Virat Kohli rounds out the top five. Kohli wears a Rolex Daytona, a model synonymous with professional racing and high performance. Equipped with a tachymetric scale for measuring speed, Kohli’s Rolex is valued at about ₹8.60 lakh.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Which cricketer owns the most expensive watch?
Which non-Indian cricketer is mentioned in the list?
Ben Stokes from England is the only non-Indian player to feature in the top five, owning a Hublot Big Bang.
What is Virat Kohli's watch and its approximate value?
Virat Kohli wears a Rolex Daytona, a model known for its association with racing, valued at about ₹8.60 lakh.
What type of watch does MS Dhoni prefer?
MS Dhoni favors a Panerai Radiomir California, a watch known for its military-inspired heritage and robust build.