ABP Live Off The Field: Elite cricketers are frequently in the spotlight for their record-breaking performances, but their off-field lifestyle often draws equal attention. High-end horology has become a hallmark of this success, with players investing in rare and prestigious timepieces.

Indian cricketers, in particular, command this luxury list, showcasing a preference for top-tier craftsmanship and heritage brands.

1. Hardik Pandya – ₹2.7 Crore (India)

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya comfortably leads this ranking. Known for his flamboyant personal style, Pandya owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus, a timepiece highly coveted by global collectors.

Valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore, this watch is the most expensive in this elite group and frequently catches the eye of fans during high-profile events.

2. Ben Stokes – ₹38.96 Lakh (England)

England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, is the only non-Indian player to feature in the top five. Stokes favors the Hublot Big Bang, a watch celebrated for its bold, contemporary aesthetic and athletic appeal.

His specific model is valued at roughly ₹38.96 lakh, making it one of the most valuable pieces in international cricket.

3. Rohit Sharma – ₹10.7 Lakh (India)

The experienced Indian batter Rohit Sharma has a well-documented affinity for luxury watches. His collection includes the Rolex Sky-Dweller, which features a sophisticated dual time zone function and a refined design. This piece is estimated to be worth at least ₹10.7 lakh.

4. MS Dhoni – ₹9.25 Lakh (India)

Former captain MS Dhoni is known for his rugged and understated style, which is reflected in his choice of timepieces. He owns a Panerai Radiomir California, a brand noted for its military-inspired heritage and robust build. Dhoni’s Panerai is valued at approximately ₹9.25 lakh.

5. Virat Kohli – ₹8.60 Lakh (India)

Global sporting icon Virat Kohli rounds out the top five. Kohli wears a Rolex Daytona, a model synonymous with professional racing and high performance. Equipped with a tachymetric scale for measuring speed, Kohli’s Rolex is valued at about ₹8.60 lakh.