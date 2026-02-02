Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Hardik To Kohli - Top 5 Cricketers With Most Expensive Watch Collections

ABP Live Off The Field: Hardik To Kohli - Top 5 Cricketers With Most Expensive Watch Collections

ABP Live Off The Field: From Hardik Pandya’s ₹2.7 crore Patek Philippe to Rolex favourites, here’s a look at elite cricketers and their luxury watch collections.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: Elite cricketers are frequently in the spotlight for their record-breaking performances, but their off-field lifestyle often draws equal attention. High-end horology has become a hallmark of this success, with players investing in rare and prestigious timepieces.

Indian cricketers, in particular, command this luxury list, showcasing a preference for top-tier craftsmanship and heritage brands.

1. Hardik Pandya – ₹2.7 Crore (India)

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya comfortably leads this ranking. Known for his flamboyant personal style, Pandya owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus, a timepiece highly coveted by global collectors.

Valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore, this watch is the most expensive in this elite group and frequently catches the eye of fans during high-profile events.

2. Ben Stokes – ₹38.96 Lakh (England)

England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, is the only non-Indian player to feature in the top five. Stokes favors the Hublot Big Bang, a watch celebrated for its bold, contemporary aesthetic and athletic appeal.

His specific model is valued at roughly ₹38.96 lakh, making it one of the most valuable pieces in international cricket.

3. Rohit Sharma – ₹10.7 Lakh (India)

The experienced Indian batter Rohit Sharma has a well-documented affinity for luxury watches. His collection includes the Rolex Sky-Dweller, which features a sophisticated dual time zone function and a refined design. This piece is estimated to be worth at least ₹10.7 lakh.

4. MS Dhoni – ₹9.25 Lakh (India)

Former captain MS Dhoni is known for his rugged and understated style, which is reflected in his choice of timepieces. He owns a Panerai Radiomir California, a brand noted for its military-inspired heritage and robust build. Dhoni’s Panerai is valued at approximately ₹9.25 lakh.

5. Virat Kohli – ₹8.60 Lakh (India)

Global sporting icon Virat Kohli rounds out the top five. Kohli wears a Rolex Daytona, a model synonymous with professional racing and high performance. Equipped with a tachymetric scale for measuring speed, Kohli’s Rolex is valued at about ₹8.60 lakh.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cricketer owns the most expensive watch?

Hardik Pandya owns the most expensive watch among the featured cricketers, a Patek Philippe Nautilus valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore.

Which non-Indian cricketer is mentioned in the list?

Ben Stokes from England is the only non-Indian player to feature in the top five, owning a Hublot Big Bang.

What is Virat Kohli's watch and its approximate value?

Virat Kohli wears a Rolex Daytona, a model known for its association with racing, valued at about ₹8.60 lakh.

What type of watch does MS Dhoni prefer?

MS Dhoni favors a Panerai Radiomir California, a watch known for its military-inspired heritage and robust build.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Luxury Watches ABP Live Off The Field Cricket Lifestyle
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Public Outrage Grows as NEET Student Case Sparks Nationwide Political Debate
Breaking News: CM Rekha Gupta Thanks Central Government for Boosting Delhi’s Development
Breaking News: Violence Rocks Haridwar Ravidas Jayanti Procession, One Youth Killed
Clash in Uttarakhand: Bajrang Dal Protests Over ‘Baba Dress’ Shop Name
T20 World Cup Controversy: Multiple Factors Behind Pakistan’s Controversial India Boycott, Says Bakri
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget