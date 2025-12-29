ABP Live Off The Field: Gully Cricket Swing Wizard Shows Off Stunning Skill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Off The Field: Swing bowling is one of cricket’s most captivating arts, combining skill, science and deception to trouble even the best batters.

A swing delivery curves through the air due to differences in airflow on either side of the ball, created by seam position, wrist control and ball condition. When mastered, it allows bowlers to move the ball late, forcing mistimed shots, edges or knocking over the stumps.

A video has surfaced on social media where a bowler (in gully cricket) can be seen displaying his remarkable swing bowling prowess, beating the batsman all ends up on most occasions, even dismissing him.

Gully Cricket's Swing King In Action

The deliveries bowled in this video swing into the batsman at incredible angles.

However, it is worth noting that the ball being used is made of plastic, as revealed in the initial moments of the clip.

These balls are very light in weight, and hence, are comparatively much easier to swing at pace in the air as compared to the traditonal cricket balls. Nevertheless, the skill displayed has garnered attention on social media.

Best Swing Bowlers In International Cricket

Over the years, several bowlers have elevated swing bowling to an art form in international cricket. Wasim Akram’s late, lethal swing made him a nightmare for batters, while James Anderson’s mastery with both conventional and reverse swing has defined an era.

Dale Steyn, Waqar Younis and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are other great exponents who proved that swing, when used intelligently, remains one of cricket’s most devastating weapons.

What makes swing bowling special, and as a result, these bowlers legendary, is its elegance and unpredictability.

Unlike sheer pace or spin, swing relies on subtlety, patience and perfect execution. Conditions such as cloud cover, humidity and a well-maintained ball can amplify its impact, turning matches dramatically within a few overs.