ABP Live Off The Field: T20 World Cup victory celebrations continued for India after their emphatic victory in the final, with some members of the squad along with a top ICC official visiting a revered Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad to offer prayers. Among those present during the visit were captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Jay Shah, who currently serves as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Their appearance at the temple quickly caught the attention of fans, and videos showing the team’s arrival began circulating widely on social media.

Team Offers Prayers With Trophy - WATCH

#WATCH | Gujarat: ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, along with Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad.



The Men in Blue crushed New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the T20 World Cup

Following their memorable win, the trio carried the T20 World Cup trophy with them as they visited the temple and performed rituals to express gratitude.

The visit highlighted the emotional and spiritual side of the team’s celebration after achieving one of the biggest milestones in international cricket.

Footage shared online shows Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav and Jay Shah at the temple premises late at night, offering prayers before the deity.

Dominant Win In T20 World Cup Final

India secured the title after producing a commanding performance against New Zealand in the final held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The summit clash turned into a one-sided contest as the hosts outclassed their opponents by a massive margin of 96 runs.

Batting first, India delivered a breathtaking display with the bat, piling up an imposing total of 255 runs in their 20 overs. The massive score immediately placed New Zealand under enormous pressure during the chase.

The bowlers then completed the job with a disciplined performance. New Zealand’s batting lineup struggled to keep pace with the steep target and eventually folded for 159 runs, handing India a comfortable 96-run victory in the final.