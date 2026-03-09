Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Gambhir, Surya, Jay Shah Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple After T20 WC Win

ABP Live Off The Field: Gambhir, Surya, Jay Shah Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple After T20 WC Win

ABP Live Off The Field: Indian captain, head coach and ICC chief visit Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad with the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: T20 World Cup victory celebrations continued for India after their emphatic victory in the final, with some members of the squad along with a top ICC official visiting a revered Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad to offer prayers. Among those present during the visit were captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Jay Shah, who currently serves as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Their appearance at the temple quickly caught the attention of fans, and videos showing the team’s arrival began circulating widely on social media.

Team Offers Prayers With Trophy - WATCH

Following their memorable win, the trio carried the T20 World Cup trophy with them as they visited the temple and performed rituals to express gratitude.

The visit highlighted the emotional and spiritual side of the team’s celebration after achieving one of the biggest milestones in international cricket.

Footage shared online shows Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav and Jay Shah at the temple premises late at night, offering prayers before the deity.

Dominant Win In T20 World Cup Final

India secured the title after producing a commanding performance against New Zealand in the final held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The summit clash turned into a one-sided contest as the hosts outclassed their opponents by a massive margin of 96 runs.

Batting first, India delivered a breathtaking display with the bat, piling up an imposing total of 255 runs in their 20 overs. The massive score immediately placed New Zealand under enormous pressure during the chase.

The bowlers then completed the job with a disciplined performance. New Zealand’s batting lineup struggled to keep pace with the steep target and eventually folded for 159 runs, handing India a comfortable 96-run victory in the final.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited the Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad after the T20 World Cup victory?

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC chairman Jay Shah visited the Hanuman temple to offer prayers after India's T20 World Cup win.

What did the Indian team members do at the Hanuman temple?

They offered prayers and performed rituals at the temple, carrying the T20 World Cup trophy with them to express gratitude for their victory.

How did India win the T20 World Cup final?

India secured a commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final by scoring 255 runs and then restricting New Zealand to 159 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Jay Shah T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav ABP Live Off The Field
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ABP Live Off The Field: Gambhir, Surya, Jay Shah Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple After T20 WC Win
ABP Live Off The Field: Gambhir, Surya, Jay Shah Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple After T20 WC Win
Cricket
‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On T20 World Cup Win
‘Champions!’ PM Modi Congratulates Team India On T20 World Cup Win
Cricket
Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
Cricket
'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget