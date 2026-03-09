Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: Arshdeep Singh's Hilarious "Justice Mil Gaya" Dig At Sanju Samson Goes Viral

ABP Live Off The Field: Indian fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh shot a fun reel with wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson after their T20 World Cup Final triumph.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Off The Field: Indian team was all smiles after their dominating victory over New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, shot and uploaded several reels with his teammates post-match in typical fashion, and a particular one with batsman, Sanju Samson, is going viral for a hilarious dig. Samson scored a blazing 89, opening the innings for the Men in Blue with Abhishek Sharma, who himself scored a fifty. After the match, he featured in this reel with Arshdeep:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

As can be seen in the clip above, Arshdeep puts his arm around Sanju and says, "paaji, justic mil gaya (brother, you got justice)". 

What Is The Sanju Samson-Justice Connection?

The phrase “Justice for Sanju Samson” often trended on social media whenever the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of the India's squad or playing XI.

It was only after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that Sanju Samson finally secured a regular place in the team, but after a low-scoring run in bilaterals preceeding the T20 World Cup, Samson was dropped from the lineup.

However, he was given another shot late during the tournament when Abhishek Sharma was struggling at the top, and this time, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. 

Sanju Samsons made a solid comeback with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in what was a virtual quarter final. In the semi-final against England, he was dropped early, and then went on to score 89 off 42, for which he was adjudged Player of the Match.

Then in the Final against New Zealand, Sanju Samson scored 89 yet again, this time off 46 deliveries, putting India in a good position to post a daunting total on the board.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the meaning behind Arshdeep Singh's comment 'justice mil gaya' to Sanju Samson?

The phrase 'justice for Sanju Samson' trended online when he was previously excluded from the Indian team. Arshdeep's comment humorously acknowledges Samson's successful comeback and strong performances.

Why was Sanju Samson's inclusion in the team considered 'justice'?

Fans often campaigned for 'justice for Sanju Samson' when he was not selected for the squad or playing XI. His current performances are seen as a well-deserved reward for his talent.

How did Sanju Samson perform in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

Sanju Samson scored 89 runs off 46 deliveries in the Final against New Zealand. This crucial innings helped India set a strong total.

What was Sanju Samson's comeback performance in the tournament?

Sanju Samson made a significant comeback with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies. He then scored 89 off 42 balls against England in the semi-final, earning Player of the Match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Arshdeep Singh SANJU SAMSON ABP Live Off The Field

Embed widget