The phrase 'justice for Sanju Samson' trended online when he was previously excluded from the Indian team. Arshdeep's comment humorously acknowledges Samson's successful comeback and strong performances.
ABP Live Off The Field: Arshdeep Singh’s Hilarious “Justice Mil Gaya” Dig At Sanju Samson Goes Viral
ABP Live Off The Field: Indian fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh shot a fun reel with wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson after their T20 World Cup Final triumph.
ABP Live Off The Field: Indian team was all smiles after their dominating victory over New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, shot and uploaded several reels with his teammates post-match in typical fashion, and a particular one with batsman, Sanju Samson, is going viral for a hilarious dig. Samson scored a blazing 89, opening the innings for the Men in Blue with Abhishek Sharma, who himself scored a fifty. After the match, he featured in this reel with Arshdeep:
As can be seen in the clip above, Arshdeep puts his arm around Sanju and says, "paaji, justic mil gaya (brother, you got justice)".
What Is The Sanju Samson-Justice Connection?
The phrase “Justice for Sanju Samson” often trended on social media whenever the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of the India's squad or playing XI.
It was only after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that Sanju Samson finally secured a regular place in the team, but after a low-scoring run in bilaterals preceeding the T20 World Cup, Samson was dropped from the lineup.
However, he was given another shot late during the tournament when Abhishek Sharma was struggling at the top, and this time, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Sanju Samsons made a solid comeback with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in what was a virtual quarter final. In the semi-final against England, he was dropped early, and then went on to score 89 off 42, for which he was adjudged Player of the Match.
Then in the Final against New Zealand, Sanju Samson scored 89 yet again, this time off 46 deliveries, putting India in a good position to post a daunting total on the board.
