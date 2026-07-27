Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson: Who Deserves To Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In T20Is?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India searches for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20I opening partner.

Sanju Samson delivered World Cup heroics, later saw form dip.

Abhishek Sharma shows inconsistent returns despite continued team backing.

Selectors weigh Samson's recent form against Sharma's potential.

India's T20I team is entering a new phase after an underwhelming tour of Ireland and England. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has established himself at the top of the order, the debate over his opening partner continues. Sanju Samson's World Cup heroics and Abhishek Sharma's prolonged lean patch have made the selection question more relevant ahead of India's next T20I assignment against the West Indies.

Sanju Samson Has The Stronger Recent Record

Samson enjoyed the finest tournament of his T20I career during India's victorious ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

The Kerala batter scored 321 runs to finish as India's leading run-scorer and won the Player of the Tournament award. He produced an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the Super Eights before scoring 89 against England in the semi-final and another 89 in the final against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani



Those performances came under pressure and helped India lift their third T20 World Cup title.

His form, however, dipped during the subsequent tour of Ireland and England. Scores of 0, 5, 1 and 27 saw him lose his place, with India handing a debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Abhishek Sharma's Numbers Raise Questions

Abhishek Sharma has continued to receive backing despite inconsistent returns.

The left-handed opener has scored only 187 runs in his last 16 T20I innings at an average of 11.68. That run also includes six ducks.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Left Off Team Sheet In LPL, Considered Leaving Tournament

He managed just one half-century during India's World Cup-winning campaign before posting scores of 49 and 0 in Ireland. Against England, he made 59, 43, 10, 16 and 3 before struggling again in Zimbabwe with scores of 1, 8 and 2.

His aggressive approach remains attractive, but consistent returns have been missing.

Why The Debate Is Not Just About Runs

Comparing the two purely on statistics ignores the roles they perform.

Abhishek is an attacking left-handed opener who looks to dominate the Powerplay. His left-arm spin also provides India with another bowling option.

Samson offers greater flexibility. He can open, bat in the middle order and keep wickets. His ability to change gears depending on the match situation gives India another tactical option.

Both players add different qualities, making the decision more complex than a simple comparison of batting averages.

Should India Prioritise Form Or Potential?

India's selectors must decide whether current form should outweigh long-term planning.

Abhishek remains one of India's most explosive batters and could still become a match-winner at the highest level. The management has shown faith in his attacking style despite recent failures.

Samson, however, has done enough to strengthen his case. His performances in the World Cup showed he can deliver in knockout matches, while his experience offers stability alongside the fearless Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

At this stage, Samson appears the stronger choice to partner Vaibhav at the top. His recent record, versatility and temperament make him difficult to overlook as India prepare for the next phase of their T20I journey.