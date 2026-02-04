Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: IND vs PAK Battle In ICC T20 Rankings

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: IND vs PAK Battle In ICC T20 Rankings

India's Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan dominate ICC T20 rankings ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here's a comparison of their stats and records.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
India vs Pakistan is undoubtedly the most heated rivalry in world cricket. Sparks fly whenever the two meet on the field, the most recent example of which came during the Asia Cup. 

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is also scheduled to feature an IND vs PAK fixture, on February 15, but the latter intend to boycott the match.

While it remains to be seen whether the arch rivals take the field against each other in the coming weeks, another India vs Pakistan battle can be seen in the ICC T20 batting rankings as well.

This is between their star batsmen, Abhishek Sharma and Sahibzada Farhan, which going by the current ratings is a one-sided affair.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: T20I Rankings

Abhishek Sharma is the best T20 batsmen in the world as per ICC rankings at the moment. He has been assigned a rating of 929, while his career best was of 931 last year.

Sahibzada Farhan, on the other hand, is ranked 5th with a rating of 763. His career best rating, 763, came earlier this year.

The two met each other on three occasions during the ACC Asia Cup last year, in which Abhishek ended up on the winning side on all occasions. He finished the tournament as the top scorer with 314 runs in 7 innings, while Farhan finished third with 217 runs in 7 innings.

That being said, Abhishek scored 31, 74, and 5 against Pakistan in the tournament. Sahibzada Farhan had outings of 40, 58, and 57 against India.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: T20I stats

As for overall stats in the shortest format internationally, Abhishek Sharma reigns supreme with 1,297 runs in 37 innings with 135 as his highest score, and an average of 37.05.

He even has 2 centuries and 8 fifties in the format so far.

His Pakistani rival has scored 922 runs in 39 innings with the highest score of 80, average of 24.26, no tons, but 8 half centuries in T20 Internationals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently ranked as the top T20 batsman by the ICC?

As per current ICC rankings, Abhishek Sharma is the world's best T20 batsman. He holds a rating of 929.

What is Sahibzada Farhan's current T20I ranking?

Sahibzada Farhan is currently ranked 5th in T20I batting rankings. His rating is 763, which is also his career best.

How did Abhishek Sharma perform against Pakistan in the last ACC Asia Cup?

Abhishek Sharma scored 31, 74, and 5 against Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup. He finished the tournament as the top scorer.

What are the overall T20I stats for Abhishek Sharma and Sahibzada Farhan?

Abhishek Sharma has 1,297 runs in 37 innings with 2 centuries and 8 fifties. Farhan has 922 runs in 39 innings with 8 half centuries.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
