Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketers Abhishek, Vaibhav, Axar were interrupted by loud music.

Vaibhav clarified the music originated from outside their room.

Abhishek revealed an outdoor procession caused the loud music.

Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: Background noise turned into an entertaining moment for India's cricketers, with Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Axar Patel sharing a light-hearted exchange that has since made its way onto social media. A video doing the rounds online shows the players inside a room when a burst of music and commotion from outside interrupts them. What begins as Abhishek's playful complaint soon takes a funny turn, thanks to Axar's unexpected explanation.

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🚨 Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel & Vaibhav Suryavanshi turn into curious tourists in Auckland 😂



The trio spotted a huge celebration festival happening outside their hotel but had no idea what was going on 😭😂 So they showed the scenes to fans and asked: “Can anyone tell us which… pic.twitter.com/wpcmMFRZjZ October 31, 2026

In the video, Abhishek Sharma appears distracted by the loud music and asks Axar to get it switched off.

Axar responds by stating that its not him playing music before making a cheeky remark about the teenage batter.

"Ye Vaibhav protest kar raha hai (Vaibhav is protesting)"

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The comment prompts Abhishek to turn the camera towards Sooryavanshi, putting the youngster on the spot.

He asks the teenager whether he is responsible for the music, continuing the playful exchange between the teammates.

Sooryavanshi, however, makes it clear that the noise has nothing to do with him. He points out that the music is coming from somewhere outside, leaving Abhishek to investigate the source.

Abhishek Sharma Reveals What's Happening Outside

The left-handed opener then moves the camera towards the window to show what is unfolding beyond their room.

The footage reveals a procession of vehicles moving through the neighbourhood, with people accompanying them and music playing loudly.

The sight explains the commotion that had caught the players' attention in the first place.

It also gives context to Abhishek's initial reaction, as the noise appears to be coming from the passing group rather than from within the team's surroundings.