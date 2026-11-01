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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma Turns Cameraman As Axar Patel Pins Blame For Loud Music On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Turns Cameraman As Axar Patel Pins Blame For Loud Music On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Axar Patel's hilarious 'Vaibhav is protesting' remark steals the show in a viral video featuring Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacting to loud music outside.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketers Abhishek, Vaibhav, Axar were interrupted by loud music.
  • Vaibhav clarified the music originated from outside their room.
  • Abhishek revealed an outdoor procession caused the loud music.

Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: Background noise turned into an entertaining moment for India's cricketers, with Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Axar Patel sharing a light-hearted exchange that has since made its way onto social media. A video doing the rounds online shows the players inside a room when a burst of music and commotion from outside interrupts them. What begins as Abhishek's playful complaint soon takes a funny turn, thanks to Axar's unexpected explanation.

Axar Patel's One-Liner Steals The Show

In the video, Abhishek Sharma appears distracted by the loud music and asks Axar to get it switched off.

Axar responds by stating that its not him playing music before making a cheeky remark about the teenage batter.

"Ye Vaibhav protest kar raha hai (Vaibhav is protesting)"

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The comment prompts Abhishek to turn the camera towards Sooryavanshi, putting the youngster on the spot.

He asks the teenager whether he is responsible for the music, continuing the playful exchange between the teammates.

Sooryavanshi, however, makes it clear that the noise has nothing to do with him. He points out that the music is coming from somewhere outside, leaving Abhishek to investigate the source.

Abhishek Sharma Reveals What's Happening Outside

The left-handed opener then moves the camera towards the window to show what is unfolding beyond their room.

The footage reveals a procession of vehicles moving through the neighbourhood, with people accompanying them and music playing loudly.

The sight explains the commotion that had caught the players' attention in the first place.

It also gives context to Abhishek's initial reaction, as the noise appears to be coming from the passing group rather than from within the team's surroundings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the interruption for the Indian cricketers?

A burst of loud music and commotion from outside their room interrupted the cricketers. This unexpected background noise led to a light-hearted exchange among them.

Which cricketers were involved in the viral video exchange?

The video featured Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Axar Patel. They shared a humorous moment reacting to the unexpected noise.

How did Axar Patel jokingly explain the noise?

Axar playfully blamed young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the noise, remarking that he was protesting.

What was the actual source of the music and commotion?

The loud music and commotion originated from a procession of vehicles moving through the neighborhood. People were accompanying the procession, which explained the noise from outside.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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