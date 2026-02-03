Abhishek Sharma To Dewald Brevis: Five Most Dangerous Debutants In T20 World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the cricket world counts down to February 7, the T20 World Cup 2026 is preparing to showcase a fresh generation of talent. While 20 teams and 55 matches promise plenty of action, all eyes are on five specific debutants.

These players aren't just there to make up the numbers, they possess the raw ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The young Indian opener has been in a "beast mode" lately, arriving on the world stage with the highest-ever T20I rating points.

With 1,297 runs in 38 matches, Abhishek has become the backbone of India’s aggressive Powerplay strategy.

Whether it’s his 14-ball half-century or his ability to clear the ropes with ease, he is widely regarded as the most dangerous debutant in this edition.

2. Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Known to many as "Baby AB," Dewald Brevis is finally ready for his World Cup bow.

His explosive style is tailor-made for the T20 format, and his extensive experience in global T20 leagues means he won't be overawed by the occasion.

If Brevis finds his rhythm, he can dismantle even the most elite bowling attacks in a matter of overs.

3. Jacob Duffy (New Zealand)

New Zealand has a knack for producing "X-factor" bowlers, and Jacob Duffy is the latest.

Specialized in extracting swing with the new ball and nailing yorkers at the death, Duffy has consistently impressed in the lead-up to the tournament.

His height and bounce make him a tactical nightmare for top-order batters on subcontinent tracks.

4. Jacob Bethell (England)

England’s white-ball revolution continues with Jacob Bethell.

A versatile all-rounder, Bethell provides the middle-order "finish" England needs while offering a reliable bowling option.

His multi-dimensional skillset gives the English side the balance required to navigate a long tournament.

5. Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

In a tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, spin will be king.

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed is a legitimate mystery spinner who could thrive on the turners in Colombo and Kandy.

His ability to stifle the run rate while picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs makes him a primary threat to any right-hand heavy batting lineup.

An Exciting Year For A T20 World Cup

The 2026 edition is a landmark moment for these youngsters. While the veterans provide stability, it is the unpredictability and fearlessness of these five debutants that could decide which captain lifts the trophy on March 8.