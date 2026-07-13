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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Targeted Using AI On Social Media, Delhi High Court Steps In

Abhishek Sharma Targeted Using AI On Social Media, Delhi High Court Steps In

The Delhi High Court orders digital platforms to remove unauthorised content exploiting Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's identity.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court protected cricketer Abhishek Sharma's personality rights.
  • Court ordered removal of fake images, unauthorized commercial usage online.
  • Manipulated images created false relationship narratives, infringing his rights.
  • Tech platforms comply, court affirms public figures' exclusive rights.

The Delhi High Court has delivered a significant interim order safeguarding the distinct personality rights of Indian national team opening batsman Abhishek Sharma. The comprehensive judicial ruling restrains all external third parties from the unauthorised exploitation of the cricketer's identity, prohibiting digital accounts and digital commerce platforms from utilising his likeness for commercial gain.

Unauthorised Exploitation Across Social Media

The swift legal intervention materialised after various online platforms began hosting manipulated materials featuring the rising international sports figure. The official lawsuit established that anonymous accounts were actively utilising advanced technological tools to alter the prominent athlete's physical appearance.

Presiding judge Justice Jyoti Singh scrutinised the compiled digital evidence and formally ordered global technology intermediaries to remove the offending links within 36 hours. The bench determined that failing to provide immediate protective measures would inflict irreparable harm on the player's career.

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Legal counsel representing Meta Platforms confirmed during the court proceedings that the vast majority of flagged digital links had already been successfully dismantled. The corporate entity assured the bench that any remaining active Uniform Resource Locators would be purged immediately.

Court Provides Legal Protections

The core dispute centred heavily around the targeted dissemination of fabricated images that created false public impressions regarding the player's private relationships. The digital manipulation falsely depicted the domestic player alongside his manager to spread unfounded rumours across multiple social media networks.

Furthermore, the legal petition highlighted that several e-commerce operations were manufacturing and selling apparel bearing the cricketer's likeness without obtaining formal licensing agreements. The court observed that these unauthorised listings explicitly misled general consumers into assuming official commercial endorsements.

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Justice Jyoti Singh noted that the elite player has secured substantial public recognition through his recent international achievements. The court concluded that established public personalities possess the exclusive right to control how their names are utilised in public spaces.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main outcome of the Delhi High Court's ruling regarding Abhishek Sharma?

The Delhi High Court issued an interim order protecting cricketer Abhishek Sharma's personality rights. It restrains third parties from exploiting his identity and likeness for commercial gain without authorization.

What kind of unauthorized exploitation was Abhishek Sharma facing?

He faced manipulated digital content, including altered images and fabricated pictures about his relationships. E-commerce sites also sold apparel with his likeness without formal licensing.

What did the High Court order global technology intermediaries to do?

The court ordered global technology intermediaries to remove all offending links within 36 hours. This swift action was deemed necessary to prevent irreparable harm to the player's career.

Why did the court emphasize the protection of public personalities?

The court affirmed that established public personalities, like Sharma, have the exclusive right to control how their names are utilized publicly. This protects against unauthorized exploitation, given his public recognition.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Abhishek Sharma England Vs India Abhishek Sharma Court Case Delhi High Court Personality Rights Justice Jyoti Singh Cricketer Legal Protection
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