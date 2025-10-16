Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Abhishek Sharma, Smriti Mandhana Win ICC Players Of The Month Award For September

Abhishek’s consistency also propelled him to a record 931 rating points in the ICC T20I batting rankings - the highest ever achieved.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s star duo, Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana, have been named the ICC Players of the Month for September in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. Both players delivered stellar performances, outshining some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Abhishek’s explosive run in the Asia Cup T20I was the highlight of his month. The left-handed batter amassed 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200, earning him the Player of the Tournament title.

His consistency also propelled him to a record 931 rating points in the ICC T20I batting rankings - the highest ever achieved. He edged out India teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett for the award.

Smriti Mandhana continues her dream form

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana continued her dream form in the home ODI series against Australia, scoring 58, 117, and 125 in three consecutive matches.

With 308 runs in four ODIs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68, Mandhana’s dominance was unmatched. She also smashed the fastest century by an Indian woman - off just 50 balls. The Indian vice-captain triumphed over South Africa’s Tazmin Brits and Pakistan’s Sidra Amin to clinch the honour.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

