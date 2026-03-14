Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Vaishno Devi Temple After India’s T20 World Cup Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Abhishek Sharma Visits Vaishno Devi Temple: Indian opening batsman Abhishek Sharma visited the revered Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday (March 13, 2026), a few days after India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, beating New Zealand. The young batsman took time out to offer prayers at the famous pilgrimage site following the team’s successful campaign. The 25-year-old, who currently sits at the top of the ICC T20 batting rankings, shared glimpses of his visit on Instagram.

Abhishek Sharma Offers Prayers, Shares Photos On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

Posting several pictures from the pilgrimage route, Sharma captioned the images: “Jai Mata Di.”

In the photos, he is seen wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama with a tilak on his forehead while standing with folded hands along the path leading to the shrine.

Clips from his journey to the temple quickly circulated on social media as well.

In the videos, the Punjab cricketer can be seen walking along parts of the route, riding in a battery-operated vehicle, and greeting people during the pilgrimage.

Rapid Cameo In T20 World Cup Final

Abhishek Sharma played an important role in India’s title-winning campaign, even though he had endured a comparatively quiet run in the matches leading up to the final by his usual high standards.

However, he rose to the occasion in the summit clash against New Zealand national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The southpaw produced a rapid cameo in the final, smashing 52 runs off just 21 balls, helping India put together a massive total of 255/5.

The explosive start played a key role in setting up the contest. India’s bowlers then completed the job, restricting New Zealand to 159 runs and sealing a commanding 96-run victory.

The triumph ensured that the Men in Blue defended their title successfully while also securing a record third T20 World Cup crown, further cementing the team’s dominance in the shortest format.