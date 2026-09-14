Abhishek Sharma’s 82 Off 32 Rewrote T20 Records! India Star Breaks 3 Major Milestones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma is second-fastest globally to reach 6,000 T20 runs.

Set new T20I record for most rapid fifty-plus scores.

Sharma leads T20I fifties chart among full member nations.

Abhishek Sharma T20 Records: Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting as India raced past Afghanistan in the first T20I in New Delhi, and his 32-ball assault did more than secure a comfortable victory. The Men in Blue lost Sanju Samson early in the chase, but Abhishek responded by launching a brutal counter-attack. The left-hander smashed 82 runs and helped India chase down Afghanistan’s 156 with 38 balls remaining, breaking three significant T20 records in the process.

Abhishek Sharma Now Second-Fastest To 6,000 T20 Runs

One of the biggest milestones from Abhishek Sharma’s innings came in the race to 6,000 T20 runs.

The India batter reached the landmark after facing 3,420 balls, making him the second-fastest player to the mark by balls faced.

Only New Zealand’s Finn Allen got there quicker, reaching 6,000 runs in 3,386 deliveries.

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Andre Russell is third on the list after reaching the same milestone in 3,550 balls.

Abhishek also moved ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, who had previously held the Indian record after reaching 6,000 T20 runs in 4,017 balls.

New Mark For Rapid 50+ Scores Set

Abhishek Sharma’s half-century against Afghanistan came from just 22 balls, adding another record to his name.

He has now scored 50 or more runs on 14 occasions in international T20 cricket. Remarkably, 12 of those innings have seen him reach the fifty mark in fewer than 25 deliveries.

That is now the most such rapid-fire 50s by any batter in T20 internationals. Suryakumar Yadav has managed nine fifties in fewer than 25 balls.

India Duo Dominates 2026 T20I Fifty Charts

The opener's third record relates to his consistency throughout 2026.

Among players from ICC full-member nations, only two batters have scored more than five T20I fifties this year, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Both Indian batsmen have six half-centuries in 2026, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan is next with five.

That means Abhishek’s latest 82 was not just a match-winning performance but another addition to an already remarkable year with the bat.