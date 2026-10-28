Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenager Sooryavanshi promised fearless play, inspired by Bollywood film.

Sooryavanshi's 45 and Abhishek's 113 powered India's chase.

India successfully chased 199, setting new powerplay record.

India’s latest T20I triumph featured a remarkable batting display, but a conversation between Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before the match has added an entertaining backstory to the carnage. Inspired by a memorable line from the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 14-year-old promised to bring the same fearless attitude to the crease, and then delivered with an explosive cameo against New Zealand.

Sooryavanshi’s confidence translated into an attacking 45 off just 19 balls, setting the tone for India’s six-wicket victory in the third T20I at Henry Stadium on Tuesday.

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Abhishek took the assault even further, smashing 113 from only 38 deliveries as India chased down the target of 199 in just 13.2 overs to seal the series.

Abhishek Reveals Sooryavanshi’s Bollywood-Inspired Promise

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Abhishek Sharma recalled the youngster’s words during their net session on the eve of the game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had drawn inspiration from the famous dialogue associated with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, turning it into his own cricketing version.

"Yesterday, Vaibhav told me something in the nets that I will play the same way as in the Milkha Singh movie Bhag Milkha Bhag dialogue ‘Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi',"

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The teenager backed up that bold declaration with fearless strokeplay, giving India a flying start alongside Abhishek.

His quickfire knock put New Zealand’s bowling attack under immediate pressure and helped lay the foundation for a stunning chase.

India Openers Rewrite Record Books

The opening pair’s assault reached extraordinary levels, with Abhishek and Sooryavanshi scoring at a combined rate of 18.13 runs per over.

Their 133-run partnership came off just seven overs, putting India firmly in control of the pursuit.

India also stormed to 118 without losing a wicket in the powerplay, setting a new benchmark in a successful chase.

The previous record for the highest scoring rate by an opening pair belonged to England’s Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who managed 16.08 runs per over against South Africa at Old Trafford in 2025.