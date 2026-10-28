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English NewsSportsCricket'Khelunga Bhi Waise Hi': Abhishek Sharma Reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bollywood-Inspired Promise

'Khelunga Bhi Waise Hi': Abhishek Sharma Reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bollywood-Inspired Promise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi borrowed a Bollywood-inspired line before smashing 45 off 19 balls, while Abhishek Sharma’s 113 powered India to a record-breaking chase.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenager Sooryavanshi promised fearless play, inspired by Bollywood film.
  • Sooryavanshi's 45 and Abhishek's 113 powered India's chase.
  • India successfully chased 199, setting new powerplay record.

India’s latest T20I triumph featured a remarkable batting display, but a conversation between Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before the match has added an entertaining backstory to the carnage. Inspired by a memorable line from the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 14-year-old promised to bring the same fearless attitude to the crease, and then delivered with an explosive cameo against New Zealand.

Sooryavanshi’s confidence translated into an attacking 45 off just 19 balls, setting the tone for India’s six-wicket victory in the third T20I at Henry Stadium on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
 
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Abhishek took the assault even further, smashing 113 from only 38 deliveries as India chased down the target of 199 in just 13.2 overs to seal the series.

Abhishek Reveals Sooryavanshi’s Bollywood-Inspired Promise

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Abhishek Sharma recalled the youngster’s words during their net session on the eve of the game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had drawn inspiration from the famous dialogue associated with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, turning it into his own cricketing version.

"Yesterday, Vaibhav told me something in the nets that I will play the same way as in the Milkha Singh movie Bhag Milkha Bhag dialogue ‘Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi',"

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The teenager backed up that bold declaration with fearless strokeplay, giving India a flying start alongside Abhishek.

His quickfire knock put New Zealand’s bowling attack under immediate pressure and helped lay the foundation for a stunning chase.

India Openers Rewrite Record Books

The opening pair’s assault reached extraordinary levels, with Abhishek and Sooryavanshi scoring at a combined rate of 18.13 runs per over.

Their 133-run partnership came off just seven overs, putting India firmly in control of the pursuit.

India also stormed to 118 without losing a wicket in the powerplay, setting a new benchmark in a successful chase.

The previous record for the highest scoring rate by an opening pair belonged to England’s Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who managed 16.08 runs per over against South Africa at Old Trafford in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

What inspired Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless performance?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was inspired by a dialogue from the Bollywood film

What were the individual contributions of the Indian openers in the T20I match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an attacking 45 off just 19 balls, setting the tone for India. Abhishek Sharma further smashed 113 from only 38 deliveries to help chase down the target.

What record did India's opening pair break in the match?

India's opening pair set a new record for the highest score in a powerplay during a successful chase, reaching 118 without losing a wicket. Their combined scoring rate was 18.13 runs per over.

How did Abhishek Sharma learn about Sooryavanshi's Bollywood-inspired promise?

Abhishek Sharma revealed the youngster's words in a BCCI video after the match. Vaibhav had told him about his inspiration during their net session on the eve of the game.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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