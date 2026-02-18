Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks

Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks

Abhishek Sharma duck in IND vs NED: This was Abhishek Sharma's fifth duck of 2026, equaling the record for most T20I ducks by an opener in a single calendar year.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 08:01 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma remains World No. 1 ranked T20I batter, his debut World Cup campaign has hit a historic rough patch. By failing to score in today's match against the Netherlands, he has set an unwanted record for Indian cricket. With his dismissal for a three-ball duck today in Ahmedabad, Abhishek Sharma has become first Indian batter to record three consecutive ducks in a single T20 World Cup.

Abhishek's 'Duck Streak' in T20 World Cup 2026: 0 (1) vs USA, 0 (4) vs Pakistan, 0 (3) vs Netherlands.

With his latest duck, Abhishek Sharma joins former pacer Ashish Nehra as the only other Indian to have three career ducks in T20 World Cups, but Abhishek is the first to do it in three successive innings within one edition.

Calendar Year Record: This was Abhishek Sharma's fifth duck of 2026, equaling the record for most T20I ducks by an opener in a single calendar year (joining Saim Ayub and Kushal Bhurtel).

Apart from his three successive ducks in ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma also registered two more during the home series against New Zealand in January 2026.

Abhishek Sharma's scores from his last 10 T20 innings

Abhishek Sharma’s current form is a tale of two extremes - he remains the top-ranked T20I batter globally, but his recent tournament record is defined by a high-risk, high-reward approach that has resulted in a string of ducks. Despite the recent string of zeroes, Abhishek holds the record for the highest career strike rate in T20Is (193.29) as of early 2026.

Here are Abhishek Sharma's scores from his last 10 T20 innings, covering the 2026 T20 World Cup and the preceding bilateral series against New Zealand:

Feb 18, 2026 - vs Netherlands - 0 (3) - T20 World Cup

Feb 15, 2026 - vs Pakistan - 0 (4) - T20 World Cup

Feb 07, 2026 - vs USA - 0 (1) - T20 World Cup

Feb 04, 2026 - vs South Africa - 24 (18) - T20 Warm-up

Jan 31, 2026 - vs New Zealand - 30 (16) - T20I

Jan 28, 2026 - vs New Zealand - 0 (1) - T20I

Jan 25, 2026 - vs New Zealand - 68 (20)* - T20I

Jan 23, 2026 - vs New Zealand - 0 (1) - T20I

Jan 21, 2026 - vs New Zealand - 84 (35) - T20I

Jan 2026 - vs South Africa - 50 (25) - T20I

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 Abhishek Sharma Consecutive Ducks Abhishek Sharma Ducks
