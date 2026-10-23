IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Hilarious Punjabi Punchline Sends Gambhir, Team India Into Laughter

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Hilarious Punjabi Punchline Sends Gambhir, Team India Into Laughter

Abhishek Sharma's Punjabi rhyme during India's team talk ahead of the New Zealand T20I leaves Gautam Gambhir and team India members smiling. Watch the viral dressing-room moment.

Written By : Prateek Thakur, Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma's Punjabi rhyme amused Gambhir, entertained teammates.
  • He urged team to learn, improve for New Zealand series.
  • India defeated New Zealand in high-scoring T20I chase.

Gautam Gambhir is rarely seen breaking his serious demeanour in the middle of cricket preparations, but Abhishek Sharma found a way to do just that. A video from India's team talk before the opening T20I against New Zealand shows the young opener delivering a Punjabi rhyme that left the head coach smiling and his teammates amused.

The light-hearted moment came as India prepared to begin the five-match series after drawing their previous T20I series against the West Indies 2-2. Abhishek used the address to remind his teammates of the need to learn from past mistakes, raise their standards and carry their confidence into the New Zealand contest.

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Punjabi Boli Steals The Show

Abhishek's speech took an unexpected turn when he broke into a traditional Punjabi verse. The opener said, "Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si, Khatke Leanda Hand," repeating the line before urging the team to get off to a winning start in New Zealand.

WATCH VIDEO

The rhyme changed the mood in the room. Players could be seen smiling and laughing as Abhishek delivered his lines, with Gambhir among those visibly entertained by the moment. The head coach, usually known for his stern expression around the team, could not hide his amusement.

The clip offered a glimpse of the lighter side of India's dressing-room environment, with Abhishek combining a message about performance with a touch of Punjabi humour. His central message, however, was serious: India needed to take lessons from the West Indies series and bring their best cricket to the new assignment.

India Turn Team Talk Into A Winning Start

India eventually gave Abhishek's pre-match words a strong finish on the field, defeating New Zealand in a high-scoring first T20I. Chasing 226, the hosts crossed the target with two balls remaining to complete a four-wicket victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sanju Samson led the chase with 67 off 33 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 from 28 deliveries. Naman Dhir then struck an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to help India finish the job under pressure.

New Zealand had posted 225/4, powered by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries. Finn Allen's 45 and Bevon Jacobs' 31 had also helped the visitors put up a formidable total, but India's batting depth proved decisive.

The result gave India a winning start to the series, while Abhishek's Punjabi verse supplied one of the more memorable moments from the team's preparations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Abhishek Sharma do during India's team talk?

Abhishek Sharma delivered a Punjabi rhyme during India's team talk before the opening T20I against New Zealand. This unique moment brought smiles and amusement to his teammates and coach Gautam Gambhir.

How did Gautam Gambhir react to Abhishek Sharma's speech?

Gautam Gambhir, usually serious, was visibly entertained by Abhishek Sharma's Punjabi verse. He was seen smiling and laughing, offering a rare glimpse of his lighter side during cricket preparations.

What was the main message of Abhishek Sharma's speech?

Abhishek Sharma urged his teammates to learn from past mistakes, raise their standards, and carry confidence into the New Zealand series. He combined this serious message with a touch of Punjabi humour.

What was the outcome of the match after Abhishek Sharma's team talk?

India defeated New Zealand in the first T20I, successfully chasing a target of 226 runs. They secured a four-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma Indian Cricket IND Vs NZ T20I Cricket
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
BCCI Net Worth Beats Next 3 Boards Combined: Australia & Pakistan's Rankings Will Shock You
BCCI Net Worth Beats Next 3 Boards Combined: Australia & Pakistan's Rankings Will Shock You
Cricket
Indian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post
Indian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post
Cricket
Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent Team India
Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent Team India
Cricket
ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars
ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars
Advertisement

Videos

Poster War: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Through Posters Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Seat Battle: Congress Reportedly Demands 200 Seats from Samajwadi Party in UP
Alliance Buzz: BJP and Akali Dal Near Possible Reunion Ahead of 2027 Polls
Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget