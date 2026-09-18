WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Almost Predicted His Carnage, Pre-Match Speech Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He urged teammates to play intensely, show opponents no mercy.

Sharma then smashed a record-breaking 30-ball T20I century.

His dominant performance secured India's 3-0 series sweep.

Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking century against Afghanistan had a fiery beginning even before he walked out to bat. The BCCI has now shared footage of the India opener delivering an intense pre-match speech in Punjabi, urging his teammates to play like “soormas”, or warriors, in the series finale in Delhi.

The speech came before India’s third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Abhishek told his teammates that the way India had played throughout the series had to continue in the final game, while also promising the packed crowd a memorable night.

The timing of the BCCI’s video makes the speech even more striking, considering what followed. Abhishek produced one of the most explosive T20I innings in recent Indian cricket history, smashing a century in just 30 balls as India completed a 3-0 series sweep.

Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Soormas’ Message To Team India

Speaking in Punjabi, Abhishek began by telling the Indian players that they were going to play like “soormas”, explaining that the word means warriors.

He then reminded his teammates of the manner in which India had performed throughout the series and called on them to maintain the same intensity in the final match.

“The way we’ve been playing this entire tournament and series, that’s exactly how we need to finish it today,” Abhishek said.

The young opener then delivered the most aggressive part of his message, telling the team that warriors do not show mercy to their opponents.

“Warriors never show mercy to anyone. We aren’t letting them off the hook today,” he said.

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Pre-Match Speech

🗣️ 𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙬𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨



Talk about backing it up with a historic T20I hundred 💯



🎥 Inside Abhishek Sharma's electrifying pre-match speech #TeamIndia | #AFGvIND | @OfficialAbhi04 pic.twitter.com/mSCxBioEMp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2026

Abhishek also pointed towards the atmosphere inside the stadium and asked his teammates to make the occasion memorable for the supporters.

“It’s the last match of the series. Look at the crowd. We are going to give them full entertainment,” he added.

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Abhishek Backed Up His Words In Record-Breaking Fashion

Abhishek did exactly that once the action began.

The left-hander smashed 108 off only 34 deliveries, including nine fours and 11 sixes, as India posted 221/7 after being asked to bat first. His century came from just 30 balls, making it the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter and one of the quickest hundreds in the format. His innings also featured a stunning acceleration after he reached his half-century from 16 balls.

India eventually bowled Afghanistan out for 94 in 14.1 overs, completing a 127-run victory and sealing a 3-0 series sweep.

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Abhishek’s speech has now taken on an added significance. What began as a pre-match rallying cry about playing like warriors was followed by a destructive individual performance that helped India dominate Afghanistan in the series finale.

The BCCI’s decision to release the footage after the match has also given fans a glimpse into the mindset inside the Indian dressing room before Abhishek produced his extraordinary knock.