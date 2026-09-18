WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Viral ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ Celebration After Fastest 100, Gambhir Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma hit fastest T20I hundred against Afghanistan.

He scored 108 runs off just 34 balls.

Sharma celebrated his century chanting

Gautam Gambhir watched Abhishek's unique celebration with a smile.

Abhishek Sharma produced a record-breaking knock against Afghanistan, smashing the fastest hundred in T20I cricket before marking the milestone with a deeply personal celebration. The India opener sat cross-legged on the pitch, closed his eyes and chanted “Om Namah Shivaya”, while Gautam Gambhir watched on with an emotional smile.

Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Celebration After Record Ton

Abhishek reached his half-century in just 16 balls before taking only another 14 deliveries to complete his hundred. His century came off 30 balls, setting a new record for the fastest hundred in T20I cricket.

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's 'Om Namah Shivay' Celebration & Gambhir's Reaction

STAY HUMBLE EH 🧘



100* of 30 balls 🔥



Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode 📲#AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y04lGfoe0n — FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026

The left-hander's celebration immediately caught attention. After reaching the landmark, Abhishek sat down on the pitch with his legs crossed, placed his hands on his knees and closed his eyes before chanting “Om Namah Shivaya”.

The cameras then turned towards the India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who was seen smiling as he watched Abhishek’s unusual celebration.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s 'Bismillah' Reply To Afghanistan Players Catches Everyone Off-Guard

Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Knock Against Afghanistan

Abhishek eventually finished with 108 runs from 34 balls, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes. His assault helped India race to 100 runs without losing a wicket during the Powerplay.

The opener had already made his intentions clear from the beginning, reaching 50 in just 16 deliveries before accelerating further to bring up his century.

His innings came to an end when he was caught by Rahmanullah Gurbaz off Rashid Khan. Abhishek appeared convinced that the ball had missed his edge, but the DRS review confirmed a clear edge.

The record-breaking hundred nevertheless remained the defining moment of his innings, with his celebration adding another memorable chapter to the performance.