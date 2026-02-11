Abhishek Sharma Hospitalized Ahead Of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Team India's star opener Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi just 24 hours before India's second Group A fixture against Namibia.

The 25-year-old southpaw, currently ranked as one of the most explosive T20I batters in the world, is reportedly battling a severe stomach infection.

Timeline of Illness

The health scare began earlier than most fans realized:

USA Opener: Abhishek reportedly played India's tournament opener against the USA on February 7 while running a high fever. After being dismissed for a golden duck, he did not take the field during the second innings and even skipped the post-match handshakes.

Worsening Condition: While Abhishek traveled with the squad to Delhi, his condition deteriorated over the last 24 hours. Sources indicate he was administered drips for immediate relief after his temperature spiked.

The Hospitalization: On February 11, reports confirmed Abhishek had been admitted to a medical facility in the capital for tests and observation.

Official Team Update

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media on Tuesday, confirming that the young opener had missed the team’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time, but we are waiting on his fitness more than anything." - Ryan ten Doeschate.

Impact on Playing XI

With Abhishek likely to be rested to ensure he is 100% fit for the February 15 clash against Pakistan, India is forced to reshuffle:

Sanju Samson as Opener: Samson is the frontrunner to replace Abhishek at the top of the order. He was seen having an extended net session on Tuesday, though reports suggest he looked slightly "scratchy" while facing Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh.

Ishan Kishan will now lead the opening charge, likely with Samson or perhaps a promoted Tilak Varma.