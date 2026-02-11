Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Hospitalized Ahead Of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Abhishek Sharma Hospitalized Ahead Of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Abhishek, currently ranked as one of the most explosive T20I batters in the world, is reportedly battling a severe stomach infection.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

Team India's star opener Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi just 24 hours before India's second Group A fixture against Namibia.

The 25-year-old southpaw, currently ranked as one of the most explosive T20I batters in the world, is reportedly battling a severe stomach infection.

Timeline of Illness

The health scare began earlier than most fans realized:

USA Opener: Abhishek reportedly played India's tournament opener against the USA on February 7 while running a high fever. After being dismissed for a golden duck, he did not take the field during the second innings and even skipped the post-match handshakes.

Worsening Condition: While Abhishek traveled with the squad to Delhi, his condition deteriorated over the last 24 hours. Sources indicate he was administered drips for immediate relief after his temperature spiked.

The Hospitalization: On February 11, reports confirmed Abhishek had been admitted to a medical facility in the capital for tests and observation.

Official Team Update

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media on Tuesday, confirming that the young opener had missed the team’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time, but we are waiting on his fitness more than anything." - Ryan ten Doeschate.

Impact on Playing XI

With Abhishek likely to be rested to ensure he is 100% fit for the February 15 clash against Pakistan, India is forced to reshuffle:

Sanju Samson as Opener: Samson is the frontrunner to replace Abhishek at the top of the order. He was seen having an extended net session on Tuesday, though reports suggest he looked slightly "scratchy" while facing Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh.

Ishan Kishan will now lead the opening charge, likely with Samson or perhaps a promoted Tilak Varma.

Related Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup India Vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Abhishek Sharma Hospitalized Abhishek Sharma Health Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget