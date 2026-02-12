Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Severe Weight Loss After Mumbai Illness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma is facing a race against time to regain his fitness after a severe health crisis forced his hospitalization in New Delhi. The 25-year-old, who has been in red-hot form leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, is likely to miss today’s (February 12) Group A fixture against Namibia.

Origin of Crisis

The health issues reportedly began on February 6, following a net session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Reports suggest Abhishek consumed something in Mumbai that triggered a violent stomach infection.

Despite feeling unwell, he insisted on playing in India's tournament opener against the USA on February 7. However, the illness took its toll as he was dismissed for a golden duck and was noticeably absent from the field and post-match ceremonies.

Hospitalization and Drastic Weight Loss

The combination of a persistent stomach bug, a viral fever, and the sudden shift to Delhi's cooler weather caused his condition to deteriorate rapidly upon arriving in the capital.

Severe Dehydration: Abhishek suffered from significant fluid loss, leading to what sources describe as "drastic weight loss" in just a few days. He was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on February 10 for medical supervision and to undergo necessary scans.

Current Status: Discharged but Weak

On Wednesday evening (February 11), teammate Tilak Varma confirmed that Abhishek had been discharged from the hospital.

Management’s Stance: While he is recovering, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted that "Abhishek still has a few issues with his tummy."

Focus on Pakistan: With the high-stakes clash against Pakistan looming on February 15 in Colombo, the team management is unlikely to risk him against Namibia. To aid his recovery, Abhishek has reportedly called his personal trainer to Delhi to work on his strength and stamina.

"Plan B" for India

With Abhishek all but ruled out for today’s afternoon clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to take the opening slot alongside Ishan Kishan.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the USA game due to fever, has fully recovered and is expected to lead the bowling attack.