Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Health Update: Severe Weight Loss After Mumbai Illness

Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Severe Weight Loss After Mumbai Illness

Abhishek suffered from significant fluid loss, leading to what sources describe as "drastic weight loss" in just a few days.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma is facing a race against time to regain his fitness after a severe health crisis forced his hospitalization in New Delhi. The 25-year-old, who has been in red-hot form leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, is likely to miss today’s (February 12) Group A fixture against Namibia.

Origin of Crisis

The health issues reportedly began on February 6, following a net session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Reports suggest Abhishek consumed something in Mumbai that triggered a violent stomach infection.

Despite feeling unwell, he insisted on playing in India's tournament opener against the USA on February 7. However, the illness took its toll as he was dismissed for a golden duck and was noticeably absent from the field and post-match ceremonies.

Hospitalization and Drastic Weight Loss

The combination of a persistent stomach bug, a viral fever, and the sudden shift to Delhi's cooler weather caused his condition to deteriorate rapidly upon arriving in the capital.

Severe Dehydration: Abhishek suffered from significant fluid loss, leading to what sources describe as "drastic weight loss" in just a few days. He was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on February 10 for medical supervision and to undergo necessary scans.

Current Status: Discharged but Weak

On Wednesday evening (February 11), teammate Tilak Varma confirmed that Abhishek had been discharged from the hospital.

Management’s Stance: While he is recovering, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate noted that "Abhishek still has a few issues with his tummy."

Focus on Pakistan: With the high-stakes clash against Pakistan looming on February 15 in Colombo, the team management is unlikely to risk him against Namibia. To aid his recovery, Abhishek has reportedly called his personal trainer to Delhi to work on his strength and stamina.

"Plan B" for India

With Abhishek all but ruled out for today’s afternoon clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to take the opening slot alongside Ishan Kishan.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the USA game due to fever, has fully recovered and is expected to lead the bowling attack.

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Frequently Asked Questions

What health crisis has Abhishek Sharma been experiencing?

Abhishek Sharma has been suffering from a severe stomach infection, viral fever, and dehydration. This led to significant weight loss and hospitalization in New Delhi.

When and where did Abhishek Sharma's health issues begin?

His health issues reportedly started on February 6th after a net session in Mumbai, following something he consumed there that triggered a stomach infection.

Will Abhishek Sharma play in the match against Namibia?

It is unlikely that Abhishek Sharma will play against Namibia. The team management is prioritizing his recovery, especially with the upcoming match against Pakistan.

What is Abhishek Sharma's current condition?

Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from the hospital but is still recovering and experiencing some stomach issues. He is working on regaining his strength and stamina.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma News Abhishek Sharma Health Update Abhishek Sharma Weight Loss
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod
India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget