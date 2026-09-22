Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma's golden duck equals a T20I record.

India scored 32/4 in five overs; Shreyas Iyer top-scored.

India clinched a narrow two-run victory over Japan.

Abhishek Sharma Golden Duck: Abhishek Sharma was expected to provide India with another explosive start against Japan, but the left-hander’s innings ended before it could even begin in the rain-shortened T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground. India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first after winning the toss in the five-over-per-side contest, which got underway following a lengthy weather delay. Sanju Samson opened alongside Abhishek but handed over the strike after facing five deliveries.

Japan needed just one ball to make the major breakthrough.

Abhishek Out For Golden Duck

Charlie Hara-Hinze delivered a ball on the leg stump, tempting Abhishek Sharma to attempt a low pick-up shot.

The Indian opener crouched down and tried to help the delivery away, but only managed to produce a top edge.

Shoma Sugaya-Slater completed the catch while moving back, ending Abhishek’s stay instantly. The India opener walked back for 0 off 1 ball, with the scoreboard reading 7/1.

Read More: India Survive Japan Scare! Escape With 2-Run Victory In Low-Scoring Thriller

The dismissal marked Abhishek’s fifth first-ball duck in T20Is in 2026, according to the supplied data.

That puts him alongside Rwanda’s Kevin Irakoze and Richard Ngarava for the most golden ducks by a batter in a single calendar year in men’s T20I cricket.

Interestingly, this unwanted record comes just days after Abhishek Sharma broke the record for the fastest T20I century among full ICC member nations.

India Scrape Past Japan In Thriller

India narrowly defeated Japan in a tense historic T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

After a rain delay, India managed just 32/4 in five overs, with Abhishek Sharma falling for a golden duck and Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 16. Japan’s bowlers kept India’s powerful batting line-up under pressure.

Chasing 33, Japan lost early wickets to Washington Sundar and a sharp run-out by Ishan Kishan but fought back through Benjamin Ito-Davis and Alexander Shirai-Patmore.

Needing eight from the final over, Japan were denied by Axar Patel, who conceded only six runs to seal India’s thrilling three-run victory.