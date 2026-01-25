Abhishek Sharma's 14-Ball Fifty: India Shatters Records In Guwahati Chase

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in Guwahati has been a record-shattering affair. India's young opener, Abhishek Sharma, etched his name into the history books during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, spearheading a relentless assault that saw India record its most dominant powerplay performance against Black Caps.

Second-Fastest Fifty for India

Chasing a target of 154, Abhishek Sharma was in a devastating mood from the outset. He reached his half-century in just 14 deliveries, making it the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian batter.

He now sits only behind his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, who famously reached the milestone in 12 balls against England in 2007. Sharma’s knock was a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring five boundaries and four towering sixes.

Abhishek's 14-ball effort also finds him a place among the fastest fifties against Full Member nations in T20I history:

12 balls: Yuvraj Singh (IND) vs Eng, 2007

13 balls: Jan Frylinck (NAM) vs Zim, 2025

14 balls: Colin Munro (NZ) vs SL, 2016

14 balls: Abhishek Sharma (IND) vs NZ, 2026

15 balls: Quinton de Kock (SA) vs WI, 2023

Most 50s in 25 Balls or Fewer in T20Is

Abhishek Sharma: 9*

Suryakumar Yadav: 8

Phil Salt: 7

Evin Lewis: 7

Powerplay Perfection

The Indian top order, despite losing Sanju Samson for a golden duck on the first ball, capitalized on the field restrictions to reach a staggering 94/2 at the end of the 6-over powerplay.

This is now India’s second-highest powerplay total in T20I history and the highest ever recorded against New Zealand, eclipsing Australia’s previous record of 91/0 set in 2018.

Highest Powerplay totals for India

95/1 vs Eng Wankhede 2025

94/2 vs NZ Guwahati 2026 *

82/2 vs Sco Dubai 2021

82/1 vs Ban Hyderabad 2024

78/2 vs SA Joburg 2018

India is currently leading the five-match T20I series 2-0 and with a win in Guwahati T20, which looks almost certain, the Men in Blue will seal a historic 3-0 series win against New Zealand. A perfect morale booster for India ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, next month.