Abhishek Sharma Dropped? Ravi Shastri's One Condition To Bench The Opener Vs England

Abhishek Sharma Dropped? Ravi Shastri's One Condition To Bench The Opener Vs England

Ravi Shastri believes India should only stick with Abhishek Sharma for the England semifinal unless his "mindset has taken a beating," suggesting Ishan Kishan as the emergency opening alternative.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a blunt assessment of opener Abhishek Sharma’s position in the XI as India prepares for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England. Shastri's assessment of Abhishek Sharma highlighted the opener's disappointing performance in the tournament so far, with him starting the tournament with three consecutive ducks. While Shastri generally advocates for continuity, he believes the team management must consider a drastic change at the Wankhede, but only under one specific condition.

Mental Beating

Despite Abhishek's dismal run of form, which includes three consecutive ducks earlier in the tournament and a sluggish 10 off 11 in the virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies, Shastri is not ready to discard the youngster just yet. However, he warned that the decision should hinge entirely on the player's psychological state.

"Unless the team management realizes that, mentally, he's not there. If mentally, his mindset has taken a beating, it's for them to judge from the outside, in conversations with him, just seeing the way he's batting in the nets," Shastri stated during a recent episode of The ICC Review.

Shastri's Contingency Plan

Should the management decide that Abhishek’s confidence is too damaged to face the English attack, Shastri has proposed a tactical reshuffle rather than a simple like-for-like swap.

The Opening Change: Ishan Kishan, who has been in stellar form with 224 runs this tournament, would be promoted to open alongside Sanju Samson.

The Finisher’s Entry: This shift would allow the inclusion of Rinku Singh in the lower-middle order to provide extra "firepower" at the death.

The Wankhede Factor

The primary reason Shastri remains hesitant to drop Abhishek is the venue of the semifinal. Just last year, Abhishek dismantled the England bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium, smashing a record-breaking 135 off 54 balls.

"I would still persist with him because last time India played England, he had a terrific series against them. I won't take that away at the Wankhede," Shastri argued, noting that the batter’s history of "very quick hundreds" at this ground makes him a high-reward gamble for a knockout game.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ravi Shastri hesitant to drop Abhishek Sharma for the England semifinal?

Shastri is hesitant due to Abhishek's past success at the Wankhede Stadium, where he previously scored a rapid 135 off 54 balls against England.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
