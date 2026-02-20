Abhishek Sharma Dropped? India's Major Playing XI Decision Ahead Of IND vs SA Super 8 Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India playing XI for India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Abhishek Sharma endured a nightmare league stage at the T20 World Cup 2026, failing to score in all three matches he played as an opener. With three consecutive ducks, his place in India's playing XI for the Super 8s has come under serious scrutiny. India do have an alternative at the top in Sanju Samson. He featured in Abhishek's absence against Namibia but managed only 22 runs.

While that effort was modest, it still outweighs Abhishek’s run of back-to-back three zeroes. The team management, led by Suryakumar Yadav, now faces a tricky selection call ahead of the next round.

Abhishek's struggles are particularly concerning given that this is his maiden T20 World Cup and he is yet to get off the mark in the tournament. Samson, on the other hand, hasn't fully cemented his case either, making the decision far from straightforward.

The big question remains: will Samson replace Abhishek in the Super 8 opener against South Africa? Though there is no official confirmation, Sanju Samson appears slightly ahead in the race for a starting spot.

India will take on South Africa in their Super 8 clash on Sunday, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India's probable XI vs South Africa: Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs SA head-to-head record

In T20Is, India holds a competitive edge over South Africa, winning 21 out of 35 encounters. While the Proteas have claimed 13 wins, one match ended in a no-result. India's dominance is even more pronounced in T20 World Cups, leading 5-2. Their most iconic recent clash was the 2024 Final, where India narrowly secured a 7-run win to lift the trophy.

