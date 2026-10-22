Abhishek Sharma Creates T20I Six-Hitting World Record In India's 226-Run Chase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma set T20I record, hitting seven first-ball sixes.

His 29 off 12 deliveries fueled India's strong start.

Sharma and Samson's 93-run partnership equalled an Indian record.

Abhishek Sharma World Record: Abhishek Sharma added another remarkable milestone to his growing T20I career during India’s opening match against New Zealand in Christchurch. The explosive left-hander became the first batsman to hit the first ball he faced for a six on seven occasions in men’s T20Is, moving clear of Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shinwari. The record-breaking moment came during India’s pursuit of New Zealand’s imposing 226-run target at Hagley Oval.

Facing Matt Henry on the final delivery of the opening over, Abhishek wasted no time getting going, launching the ball over the cover boundary for six.

Abhishek Sharma Moves Up In T20I Record Books

The maximum took Abhishek Sharma’s tally of first-ball sixes to seven, putting him ahead of Shinwari, who achieved the feat six times.

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav occupies third place with five such sixes.

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Ireland’s Paul Stirling, New Zealand’s Colin Munro and UAE cricketer Mohammad Naveed have each managed the feat four times.

The record reflects Abhishek’s aggressive approach from the moment he arrives at the crease. His willingness to attack immediately has become a defining feature of his batting in the shortest format.

Samson-Abhishek Partnership Adds Another Milestone

Abhishek’s six was part of a blistering start alongside Sanju Samson, with the pair putting New Zealand under immediate pressure.

Their opening partnership produced 93 runs in just 5.5 overs before Michael Bracewell ended the stand by dismissing Abhishek.

The left-hander departed after scoring 29 from only 12 deliveries, having provided another explosive start for India.

The partnership also carried historical significance. Samson and Abhishek recorded their fifth opening stand of at least 50 runs in T20Is during 2026, equalling the record for the most such partnerships by an Indian pair in a calendar year.

Despite the landmark effort, India still faced a demanding chase after New Zealand posted 225/8, with Glenn Phillips leading the hosts’ batting charge through an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls.