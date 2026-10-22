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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Creates T20I Six-Hitting World Record In India's 226-Run Chase

Abhishek Sharma Creates T20I Six-Hitting World Record In India's 226-Run Chase

Abhishek Sharma sets a new T20I record with his seventh first-ball six as India launch a stunning chase against New Zealand

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma set T20I record, hitting seven first-ball sixes.
  • His 29 off 12 deliveries fueled India's strong start.
  • Sharma and Samson's 93-run partnership equalled an Indian record.

Abhishek Sharma World Record: Abhishek Sharma added another remarkable milestone to his growing T20I career during India’s opening match against New Zealand in Christchurch. The explosive left-hander became the first batsman to hit the first ball he faced for a six on seven occasions in men’s T20Is, moving clear of Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shinwari. The record-breaking moment came during India’s pursuit of New Zealand’s imposing 226-run target at Hagley Oval.

Facing Matt Henry on the final delivery of the opening over, Abhishek wasted no time getting going, launching the ball over the cover boundary for six.

Abhishek Sharma Moves Up In T20I Record Books

The maximum took Abhishek Sharma’s tally of first-ball sixes to seven, putting him ahead of Shinwari, who achieved the feat six times.

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav occupies third place with five such sixes.

Read More: Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer Or Naman Dhir? Who Won Player Of The Match For IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Ireland’s Paul Stirling, New Zealand’s Colin Munro and UAE cricketer Mohammad Naveed have each managed the feat four times.

The record reflects Abhishek’s aggressive approach from the moment he arrives at the crease. His willingness to attack immediately has become a defining feature of his batting in the shortest format.

Samson-Abhishek Partnership Adds Another Milestone

Abhishek’s six was part of a blistering start alongside Sanju Samson, with the pair putting New Zealand under immediate pressure.

Their opening partnership produced 93 runs in just 5.5 overs before Michael Bracewell ended the stand by dismissing Abhishek.

The left-hander departed after scoring 29 from only 12 deliveries, having provided another explosive start for India.

The partnership also carried historical significance. Samson and Abhishek recorded their fifth opening stand of at least 50 runs in T20Is during 2026, equalling the record for the most such partnerships by an Indian pair in a calendar year.

Despite the landmark effort, India still faced a demanding chase after New Zealand posted 225/8, with Glenn Phillips leading the hosts’ batting charge through an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new T20I record did Abhishek Sharma achieve?

Abhishek Sharma became the first batsman to hit the first ball he faced for a six on seven occasions in men's T20Is, surpassing Shafiqullah Shinwari.

What does this record indicate about Abhishek Sharma's batting style?

The record highlights his aggressive approach and willingness to attack immediately from the moment he arrives at the crease in T20Is.

Who previously held the record for most first-ball sixes in T20Is?

Afghanistan's Shafiqullah Shinwari previously held the record, having achieved the feat of hitting the first ball he faced for a six six times.

What significant partnership milestone did Abhishek Sharma achieve with Sanju Samson?

Abhishek and Sanju Samson recorded their fifth opening stand of at least 50 runs in T20Is during 2026, equalling the record for an Indian pair in a calendar year.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is SANJU SAMSON
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