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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Massive Six-Hitting Record

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Massive Six-Hitting Record

The left-hander struck seven sixes during his innings in the final, taking his tally for the year to 104 sixes.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of records. During the 2026 Asian Games final against Pakistan, the explosive Indian batter smashed 61 runs off just 28 balls and reached a major six-hitting milestone.

Abhishek completed 100 sixes in T20 cricket during the 2026 calendar year, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve the feat in a single year. He reached the landmark in 651 balls.

The left-hander struck seven sixes during his innings in the final, taking his tally for the year to 104 sixes. He became only the second batter to cross the 100-six mark in T20 cricket in 2026, with Finn Allen being the only player to have done so before him.

Fastest To 100 Sixes In T20s In A Calendar Year

Although Abhishek has now gone past Chris Gayle on the list, Andre Russell continues to hold the record for reaching 100 sixes in the fewest balls in a calendar year.

Andre Russell achieved the feat in just 589 deliveries in 2019. Abhishek is second after reaching the landmark in 651 balls, while South Africa's Dewald Brevis occupies third place after doing so in 653 balls in 2025.

Chris Gayle completed 100 sixes in 724 balls during 2016.

- 589 balls - Andre Russell
- 651 balls - Abhishek Sharma
- 653 balls - Dewald Brevis
- 724 balls - Chris Gayle

Abhishek Closing In On 400 T20 Sixes

Abhishek Sharma is also on the verge of another significant career milestone. Only four Indian batters - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav - have previously crossed the 400-six mark in T20 cricket.

The young opener has already smashed 398 sixes in 211 T20 matches and needs only two more maximums to join this elite group.

Abhishek's Explosive Knock In Asian Games Final

India batted first in the Asian Games final against Pakistan. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed after making 15 runs from nine deliveries, but Abhishek Sharma quickly took charge of the innings.

He raced to his half-century in just 20 balls before finishing with 61 off 28 deliveries, including seven sixes, as India looked to post a big total in the gold-medal clash.

Published at : 03 Oct 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Abhishek Sharma Chris Gayle Asian Games 2026
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