Abhishek Sharma Blasts 82 Off 32! India Storm Past Afghanistan To Go 1-0 Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghanistan recovered from 43/5, posting 156/8 total.

Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 82 anchored India's comfortable chase.

India secured a 7-wicket victory in the series opener.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India made a flying start to their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, cruising to a 7-wicket victory in the opening game in New Delhi. Afghanistan had appeared to be heading towards a modest total after slipping to 43/5, but a strong recovery led by Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi lifted them to 156/8. India, however, needed little time to take control of the chase. After losing Sanju Samson early, Abhishek Sharma launched a sensational counterattack and turned the contest into a one-sided affair.

His brutal 82 off just 32 balls ensured India completed the chase with little reason to worry.

Afghanistan Fight Back After Early Collapse

India won the toss and chose to bowl, with Jasprit Bumrah making an immediate impact on his return by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck.

Arshdeep Singh then led the bowling effort with 3/19 as Afghanistan struggled badly in the opening overs. At one stage, the visitors were reduced to 43/5 and looked set for a much smaller total.

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Omarzai and Nabi changed the complexion of the innings with an 83-run partnership.

Nabi contributed 33 before being removed by Arshdeep, but Omarzai stayed until the end and finished unbeaten on 64 from 44 balls, striking four fours and four sixes.

His late assault helped Afghanistan cross 150 and gave India a potentially awkward chase.

Abhishek Sharma Turns Chase Into One-Sided Contest

India’s response began with Samson and Abhishek at the top, but Samson’s stay was brief despite finding two early boundaries.

That dismissal could have opened the door for Afghanistan, but Abhishek completely changed the momentum.

He attacked from the outset and tore apart the bowling attack, smashing seven fours and seven sixes during his 32-ball blitz.

Ishan Kishan provided the perfect support at the other end, rotating the strike and ensuring the asking rate never became a concern.

Abhishek eventually fell in the 11th over, followed by Kishan on 42, but by then India were firmly in control. Shreyas Iyer, the captain, guided the team through the finish line with ease in the 14th over.