AB de Villiers Hits Back at Kohli-Rohit Critics, Calls Them ‘Cockroaches’

HomeSportsCricketAB de Villiers Hits Back at Kohli-Rohit Critics, Calls Them ‘Cockroaches’

Fans should celebrate the remainder of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's glorious careers, says AB de Villiers while terming the critics of the two Indian superstars as "cockroaches".

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are a "generational combo" of talent and cricket fans should celebrate the remainder of their glorious careers, says AB de Villiers while terming the critics of the two Indian superstars as "cockroaches".

Facing intense scrutiny since last few months which saw both Kohli and Rohit retiring from Test cricket and T20Is, they made international comebacks during the recent ODI series in Australia, which India lost 1-2.

It was their last tour of Australia and both Kohli and Rohit walked off on a high, with the former scoring 74 not out in his final innings Down Under and the latter winning the Player of the Series award after scores of 73 and 121 not out in the last two matches.

"Rohit, another hundred…. Back in the runs (is) the Biscotti, going strong and I am looking forward to what's sort of ahead," de Villiers said on his Facebook page.

"I honestly just think, if you're a fan of cricket, it's just really time to celebrate players like these. It's not often players like these come across our paths. It's a generational combo of talent that we have here, and it's really necessary for us to celebrate them and to enjoy the last few years, however long they last," he added.

De Villiers, however, was not kind towards those who criticise the two Indian players.

"I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?," he asked.

"Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives literally for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them (and) not now when they have done well." "Not now that they have done They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I have no idea," he added.

De Villiers hoped those who criticise Kohli and Rohit are not many.

"Obviously, I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
