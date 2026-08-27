AB de Villiers Has A Message For All After Kohli-Sachin Controversial Comparison

AB de Villiers, the South African batting legend, has responded to heavy online backlash after stating that Virat Kohli outperformed Sachin Tendulkar in seam-friendly conditions abroad.

De Villiers' controversial take on Virat-Sachin comparison...

"I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that, as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar. Because of that, there are quite a few players now like Rahul and Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin," de Villiers had stated on his YouTube channel.

Ab de Villiers faced immense criticism from fans after identifying Sachin Tendulkar as a pioneer for subcontinental batters while asserting that Virat Kohli eventually eclipsed him in demanding overseas conditions.

De Villiers' clarification

"There was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. Remember, it's my opinion. I'm not axing anyone. I'm telling you the way that I see it. Sachin was the first to take things forward for India, showing all the youngsters what it takes to perform consistently everywhere around the world. I said that Virat sort of showed that there is a different dynamic to Indian batting by being good on the short ball. He found a way to counter that," de Villiers said in another video on his YouTube channel.

He reiterated his deep respect for Tendulkar's legacy in paving the way for future generations of Asian batters.

"We can always look at stats and say Virat's stats were not as good abroad, especially because of England, where he really struggled. But I still feel he looked confident and played the all-round, well-balanced cricket that's needed to succeed abroad and inspired a lot of youngsters around him. He took what he learnt from Sachin and took it forward. His record is not as good as Sachin's away from home, but we don't always look at stats, especially not me. And that's what I meant with showing the new generation of cricketers how the way forward should look. Staying fit, leading by example, having the all-round game," de Villiers concluded.