IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketAB de Villiers Has A Message For All After Kohli-Sachin Controversial Comparison

AB de Villiers Has A Message For All After Kohli-Sachin Controversial Comparison

Ab de Villiers faced immense criticism from fans after identifying Sachin as a pioneer for subcontinental batters while asserting that Virat eventually eclipsed him in demanding overseas conditions.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

AB de Villiers, the South African batting legend, has responded to heavy online backlash after stating that Virat Kohli outperformed Sachin Tendulkar in seam-friendly conditions abroad.

De Villiers' controversial take on Virat-Sachin comparison...

"I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that, as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar. Because of that, there are quite a few players now like Rahul and Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin," de Villiers had stated on his YouTube channel.

Ab de Villiers faced immense criticism from fans after identifying Sachin Tendulkar as a pioneer for subcontinental batters while asserting that Virat Kohli eventually eclipsed him in demanding overseas conditions.

De Villiers' clarification 

"There was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. Remember, it's my opinion. I'm not axing anyone. I'm telling you the way that I see it. Sachin was the first to take things forward for India, showing all the youngsters what it takes to perform consistently everywhere around the world. I said that Virat sort of showed that there is a different dynamic to Indian batting by being good on the short ball. He found a way to counter that," de Villiers said in another video on his YouTube channel.

He reiterated his deep respect for Tendulkar's legacy in paving the way for future generations of Asian batters.

"We can always look at stats and say Virat's stats were not as good abroad, especially because of England, where he really struggled. But I still feel he looked confident and played the all-round, well-balanced cricket that's needed to succeed abroad and inspired a lot of youngsters around him. He took what he learnt from Sachin and took it forward. His record is not as good as Sachin's away from home, but we don't always look at stats, especially not me. And that's what I meant with showing the new generation of cricketers how the way forward should look. Staying fit, leading by example, having the all-round game," de Villiers concluded.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar AB De Villiers VIrat Kohli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
AB de Villiers Has A Message For All After Kohli-Sachin Controversial Comparison
AB de Villiers Has A Message For All After Kohli-Sachin Controversial Comparison
Cricket
22 Straight DRS Failures! This Indian Bowler Has Set An Unwanted Record
22 Straight DRS Failures! This Indian Bowler Has Set An Unwanted Record
Cricket
8 Ducks And 35 All Out: Cricket Match Ends In Just 33 Balls
8 Ducks And 35 All Out: Cricket Match Ends In Just 33 Balls
Cricket
Watch: Pant's Smart Tip, Suthar's Perfect Execution - India Pull Off Brilliant Dismissal
Watch: Pant's Smart Tip, Suthar's Perfect Execution - India Pull Off Brilliant Dismissal
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget