Watch: AB de Villiers Goes Beast Mode! Smashes 111 Off 40 Balls In Legends League

Shortly after highlighting how former teammate Virat Kohli might be reaching his absolute career peak at age 37, AB de Villiers proved that class truly is permanent. Eight years after stepping away from international cricket and five years since his final professional franchise appearance, the 42-year-old maestro delivered an absolute masterclass in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026.

Representing South Africa Champions, de Villiers produced a stunning unbeaten 111 off just 40 deliveries, turning a daunting 210-run chase into a routine stroll against Australia Champions.

A Total Blitzkrieg in Sharjah

Australia Champions posted a massive 209/5 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on fiery contributions from D'Arcy Short (66 off 25), skipper David Warner (48 off 37), and Joe Burns (38*).

However, any hopes the Australian side had of defending 210 were vaporized the moment de Villiers walked out at No. 3. Striking at an astonishing 277.50, "Mr. 360" reached his century in just 37 balls. He reserve-swept, pulled, and lofted 11 towering sixes alongside six boundaries, targeting all areas of the ground - including deep cover, long-off, and deep mid-wicket.

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111* OFF 40, 𝑨𝑩𝑺𝑶𝑳𝑼𝑻𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 DE VILLIERS 🥵🔥 Catch all the action from the World Championship of Legends LIVE on FanCode 📲 #WCL #Cricket #ABdeVilliers #Sixes https://t.co/NyXFdVofoI — FanCode (@FanCode) October 9, 2026

AB DE VILLIERS. ABSOLUTE DESTRUCTION. The Superman of cricket puts on a breathtaking show, smashing 111 off just 40 balls, with 6 boundaries and 11 towering sixes! A masterclass in power-hitting as South Africa Champions cruise to an effortless 8-wicket victory, with ABD deservedly taking home the Player of the Match award. When AB is in the mood, records are just numbers! #abdevilliers #southafricachampions #wcl #wcl2026 — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) October 9, 2026

Dominant Chase Seals Victory with 26 Balls to Spare

Opener Richard Levi laid a destructive foundation with a rapid 62 off 29 balls. Following his dismissal, de Villiers paired up with JP Duminy (27*) to seal the eight-wicket victory in just 15.4 overs, leaving stars like Faf du Plessis watching comfortably from the dugout.

Unmatched Dominance in Legends Cricket

De Villiers' heroics in the WCL have become a familiar sight. In the 2025 edition, he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer by a distance, piling up 429 runs in six games at an outrageous strike rate of 220, including three centuries and a fifty.

Having last featured in professional franchise cricket during IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, de Villiers continues to defy age, maintaining elite-level power hitting and effortless shotmaking on the global stage.