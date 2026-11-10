WATCH: Sehwag's Son's Big Virat Kohli Admission Goes Viral After Century In Asia Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaryavir Sehwag scored U19 century against UAE.

He earlier desired to bat like Virat Kohli.

This contrasts with his father's aggressive batting style.

His performances help build his own cricketing identity.

Aaryavir Sehwag made headlines with his bat against the United Arab Emirates in the U19 Asia Cup 2026, but an earlier comment about his batting inspiration has added another talking point to his performance. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag had openly expressed his desire to model his game on Virat Kohli rather than simply follow his father's attacking style.

The 18-year-old had made the admission in a promotional video ahead of the tournament. His words have now attracted attention following his century against UAE, giving fans a glimpse into the mindset of a youngster looking to build his own identity in Indian cricket.

WATCH: Aaryavir Sehwag's Virat Kohli Admission

"I don't want to only play the Sehwag way, I want to play the Kohli way" https://t.co/E5h5a92KIg — Amrit (@kohliiix18) November 9, 2026

'I Want To Play The Kohli Way': Aaryavir Sehwag's Big Admission

Asked about the kind of batter he wants to become, Aaryavir made his preference clear with a direct reference to the former India captain.

"I don't want to only play the Sehwag way, I want to play the Kohli way," he said in the promotional video.

The remark is particularly interesting given the cricketing legacy he comes from. Virender Sehwag was known for taking on bowlers from the outset, often changing the course of an innings through his fearless strokeplay.

Kohli, meanwhile, has built his reputation on consistency, chasing targets and producing big performances across formats. Aaryavir's comment suggests that he is keen to learn from a different batting template while making his own way in the sport.

Aaryavir Sehwag Backs Up His Words With U19 Asia Cup Century

The young batter has given India a reason to take notice with his performances in the ongoing competition. Before his hundred against UAE on Tuesday, November 10, Aaryavir had also scored an unbeaten 70 against Nepal.

The two innings underline his ability to make substantial contributions at the top level of age-group cricket. However, the U19 Asia Cup remains an early stage in his journey, and consistency over a longer period will be important as he looks to progress.

Carrying the Sehwag surname inevitably brings attention and expectations. Aaryavir's stated admiration for Kohli, however, makes one thing clear: he does not want his cricketing identity to be defined by comparisons with his father alone.