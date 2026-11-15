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English NewsSportsCricket16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination

16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination

Aryavir Sehwag made the U19 Asia Cup his own with a remarkable run of scores. Here's how Virender Sehwag's son outperformed the competition in a title-winning campaign.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aaryavir Sehwag emerged as U19 Asia Cup's leading run-scorer.
  • He amassed 361 runs, including a century and three fifties.
  • His crucial 58 in final helped India secure title.

Aaryavir Sehwag U19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag emerged as one of the biggest stars of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, turning in a remarkable batting performance to finish the tournament as its leading run-scorer. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag was also named Player of the Tournament after consistently delivering for India throughout the competition. His contribution was particularly important in the final against Pakistan, where India had to chase a challenging target of 338.

Aaryavir Sehwag Finishes As Top Run-Scorer

In the final, Aaryavir Sehwag provided the team with a strong platform, scoring 58 from 61 balls, with nine boundaries.

His opening stand of 95 runs with captain Lakshya Raichandani helped India get their chase underway.

Although India lost wickets in the middle overs, contributions from Manal Chauhan (47) and Mohit Ulva (49) helped the team secure a dramatic one-wicket victory.

Read More: India’s U19 Asia Cup Prize Money Revealed! Here's How Much The Champions Earned After Beating Pakistan

Across five innings, Aaryavir accumulated 361 runs, finishing 16 runs ahead of Pakistan's Usman Khan, who ended with 345.

His tally included one century and three half-centuries, making him one of the most consistent batsmen in the tournament.

Aaryavir began with 70 against Nepal before managing 22 in the group-stage clash against Pakistan. He then produced the standout innings of his campaign, smashing 160 against the UAE.

A 51-run effort followed in the semi-final against Afghanistan, before his crucial half-century in the final.

Impressive Numbers Highlight His Dominance

Aaryavir finished with an outstanding average of 90.25 and a strike rate of 95.50.

He struck 38 fours and 16 sixes during his five appearances, underlining his ability to score through both boundaries.

Also Check || Virat Kohli's New Zealand Nightmare: Unwanted ODI Record Repeated After 11 Years

India skipper Lakshya Raichandani also featured among the tournament's leading batters, finishing third with 243 runs.

However, Aaryavir Sehwag's consistency and match-winning contributions earned him the tournament's top individual honour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Aaryavir Sehwag's main achievement in the U19 Asia Cup 2026?

Aaryavir Sehwag finished as the leading run-scorer in the U19 Asia Cup 2026. He was also named Player of the Tournament for his consistent batting performances.

How many runs did Aaryavir Sehwag score in the tournament?

Aaryavir Sehwag accumulated a total of 361 runs across five innings. This tally included one century and three half-centuries, making him the top scorer.

What was Aaryavir Sehwag's contribution in the final match?

In the final against Pakistan, Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 runs from 61 balls. His opening stand of 95 runs helped India begin their chase of 338.

What were Aaryavir Sehwag's key batting statistics in the U19 Asia Cup?

Aaryavir Sehwag finished with an impressive average of 90.25 and a strike rate of 95.50. He hit 38 fours and 16 sixes during his five appearances.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virender Sehwag U19 Asia Cup Aaryavir Sehwag India VS Pakistan
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