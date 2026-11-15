16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaryavir Sehwag emerged as U19 Asia Cup's leading run-scorer.

He amassed 361 runs, including a century and three fifties.

His crucial 58 in final helped India secure title.

Aaryavir Sehwag U19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag emerged as one of the biggest stars of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, turning in a remarkable batting performance to finish the tournament as its leading run-scorer. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag was also named Player of the Tournament after consistently delivering for India throughout the competition. His contribution was particularly important in the final against Pakistan, where India had to chase a challenging target of 338.

Aaryavir Sehwag Finishes As Top Run-Scorer

In the final, Aaryavir Sehwag provided the team with a strong platform, scoring 58 from 61 balls, with nine boundaries.

His opening stand of 95 runs with captain Lakshya Raichandani helped India get their chase underway.

Although India lost wickets in the middle overs, contributions from Manal Chauhan (47) and Mohit Ulva (49) helped the team secure a dramatic one-wicket victory.

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Across five innings, Aaryavir accumulated 361 runs, finishing 16 runs ahead of Pakistan's Usman Khan, who ended with 345.

His tally included one century and three half-centuries, making him one of the most consistent batsmen in the tournament.

Aaryavir began with 70 against Nepal before managing 22 in the group-stage clash against Pakistan. He then produced the standout innings of his campaign, smashing 160 against the UAE.

A 51-run effort followed in the semi-final against Afghanistan, before his crucial half-century in the final.

Impressive Numbers Highlight His Dominance

Aaryavir finished with an outstanding average of 90.25 and a strike rate of 95.50.

He struck 38 fours and 16 sixes during his five appearances, underlining his ability to score through both boundaries.

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India skipper Lakshya Raichandani also featured among the tournament's leading batters, finishing third with 243 runs.

However, Aaryavir Sehwag's consistency and match-winning contributions earned him the tournament's top individual honour.