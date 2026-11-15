IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: IND vs PAK Rivalry Takes A Pause! Sehwag's Son Reveals Pakistan Fans' Beautiful Gesture

WATCH: IND vs PAK Rivalry Takes A Pause! Sehwag's Son Reveals Pakistan Fans' Beautiful Gesture

Aaryavir Sehwag tells father Virender that Pakistani fans chanted his name during the U19 Asia Cup final as India defeated Pakistan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aaryavir Sehwag revealed Pakistani fans cheered his name.
  • He recounted their support when hit during batting in final.
  • Aaryavir nervously chanted during India's dramatic chase.
  • He was Player of Tournament, scoring 361 runs.

Aaryavir Sehwag had an unexpected story to share after India's triumph over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. During a conversation with his father, former India opener Virender Sehwag, the young batter revealed that even Pakistani spectators had cheered for him during the high-pressure contest.

The revelation came during a video call between the father-son duo, which Virender later shared on social media. Aaryavir spoke about the tense moments of India's dramatic victory and recalled how spectators in the stands reacted when he was struck while batting.

Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals What Pakistani Fans Did During Final

Recounting the incident, Aaryavir said that he was hit during his innings and required the physio's attention on two or three occasions. What surprised him was the reaction from the crowd, with around 2,000 Pakistani fans reportedly chanting "Sehwag, Sehwag".

The young cricketer's account offered a glimpse of a moment that went beyond the rivalry on the field. The support from sections of the opposition crowd clearly stayed with him, and he shared the experience while speaking to his father.

WATCH VIDEO

The conversation also turned to India's nerve-racking chase. Aaryavir admitted that he was extremely nervous during the closing stages of the final and revealed that he kept chanting "Sita Ram, Sita Ram" as the match headed towards its dramatic conclusion.

Virender appeared delighted as his son recounted the experience. Sharing the video, the former India batter reflected on Aaryavir's tournament performance and the memories created during the title-winning campaign.

Aaryavir Sehwag Wins Player Of The Tournament In U19 Asia Cup 2026

The final was the culmination of an impressive tournament for Aaryavir, who finished as the Player of the Tournament. He scored 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25, including one century and three half-centuries.

He also contributed 58 runs in the final against Pakistan, helping India remain in the contest during their chase of a target of 338.

For the young opener, the tournament brought individual recognition and a team title. But his conversation with Virender highlighted another memory from the final: the moment when spectators from the opposing side joined in chanting his surname.

It was an unusual experience in a high-stakes India-Pakistan encounter, and one that clearly made an impression on the youngster.

Frequently Asked Questions

What surprising support did Aaryavir Sehwag receive during the U19 Asia Cup final?

Aaryavir revealed that around 2,000 Pakistani spectators cheered for him during the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. They chanted

How did Aaryavir Sehwag cope with the pressure during the final moments of the match?

Aaryavir admitted being extremely nervous during the closing stages of the final. He kept chanting

What was Aaryavir Sehwag's performance in the U19 Asia Cup 2026?

Aaryavir was the Player of the Tournament, scoring 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25. This included one century and three half-centuries.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Nov 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
India U19 Virender Sehwag Aaryavir Sehwag U19 Asia Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram...': Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals Prayer During Tense IND vs PAK Finish
'Chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram...': Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals Prayer During Tense IND vs PAK Finish
Cricket
India Star Falls For Duck On ODI Debut! Joins List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni
India Star Falls For Duck On ODI Debut! Joins List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Reunites With First-Ever Cricket Bat, Relives 49-Year-Old Childhood Moment
Sachin Tendulkar Reunites With First-Ever Cricket Bat, Relives 49-Year-Old Childhood Moment
Cricket
16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination
16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination
Advertisement

Videos

Birsa Munda Jayanti: Congress Leaders Skip Parliament Ceremony, BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Targets Rahul Gandhi
Congress News: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Calls Rahul Gandhi a 'George Soros Puppet' Over Bharat Summit Remarks
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Faces Poster Row in Agra as SP, BSP Battle for Dalit Votes Ahead of 2027
Agra News: Akhilesh Yadav to Address SP's Dalit Conference, Party Eyes 2027 UP Elections
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspires Youth in Lucknow, Says India Is the World's Youngest Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget