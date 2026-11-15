WATCH: IND vs PAK Rivalry Takes A Pause! Sehwag's Son Reveals Pakistan Fans' Beautiful Gesture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaryavir Sehwag revealed Pakistani fans cheered his name.

He recounted their support when hit during batting in final.

Aaryavir nervously chanted during India's dramatic chase.

He was Player of Tournament, scoring 361 runs.

Aaryavir Sehwag had an unexpected story to share after India's triumph over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. During a conversation with his father, former India opener Virender Sehwag, the young batter revealed that even Pakistani spectators had cheered for him during the high-pressure contest.

The revelation came during a video call between the father-son duo, which Virender later shared on social media. Aaryavir spoke about the tense moments of India's dramatic victory and recalled how spectators in the stands reacted when he was struck while batting.

Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals What Pakistani Fans Did During Final

Recounting the incident, Aaryavir said that he was hit during his innings and required the physio's attention on two or three occasions. What surprised him was the reaction from the crowd, with around 2,000 Pakistani fans reportedly chanting "Sehwag, Sehwag".

The young cricketer's account offered a glimpse of a moment that went beyond the rivalry on the field. The support from sections of the opposition crowd clearly stayed with him, and he shared the experience while speaking to his father.

WATCH VIDEO

Watch: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag posts on Instagram, "Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram! From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta Aaryavir Sehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent" (Video: Virender Sehwag/Instagram) — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

The conversation also turned to India's nerve-racking chase. Aaryavir admitted that he was extremely nervous during the closing stages of the final and revealed that he kept chanting "Sita Ram, Sita Ram" as the match headed towards its dramatic conclusion.

Virender appeared delighted as his son recounted the experience. Sharing the video, the former India batter reflected on Aaryavir's tournament performance and the memories created during the title-winning campaign.

Aaryavir Sehwag Wins Player Of The Tournament In U19 Asia Cup 2026

The final was the culmination of an impressive tournament for Aaryavir, who finished as the Player of the Tournament. He scored 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25, including one century and three half-centuries.

He also contributed 58 runs in the final against Pakistan, helping India remain in the contest during their chase of a target of 338.

For the young opener, the tournament brought individual recognition and a team title. But his conversation with Virender highlighted another memory from the final: the moment when spectators from the opposing side joined in chanting his surname.

It was an unusual experience in a high-stakes India-Pakistan encounter, and one that clearly made an impression on the youngster.