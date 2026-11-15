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English NewsSportsCricket'Chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram...': Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals Prayer During Tense IND vs PAK Finish

'Chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram...': Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals Prayer During Tense IND vs PAK Finish

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir revealed what he was doing during India's tense U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, leaving his father with an emotional memory.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aaryavir Sehwag prayed intensely for India's U-19 victory.
  • India achieved one-wicket victory on the final delivery.
  • Aaryavir contributed 58 runs, opening in the championship match.

Aaryavir Sehwag Video Call: India's thrilling triumph over Pakistan in the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup final gave the young cricketers plenty to celebrate. But for Aaryavir Sehwag, the tension extended beyond his own performance on the field. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that he spent a crucial phase of the nail-biting contest praying for India to somehow cross the finish line. Virender shared a clip of his conversation with Aaryavir via a video call on Instagram.

The youngster opened up about how he had followed the closing stages of the match, admitting that he had been chanting continuously and hoping for a moment of magic.

Aaryavir Reveals What He Was Praying For

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Recalling the tense moments, Aaryavir told his father:

"I was sitting for an hour, just chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram, praying that something happens, anything to happen."

He also described how desperate the situation had become during the final over, when India were chasing a daunting target with only one wicket remaining.

"Eight runs were needed in the last over, then three runs off one ball, and bowlers were batting. Let a four happen, even if it's an edge, let anything happen, and it happened, everyone went crazy,"

Read More: 16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination

India eventually pulled off an extraordinary one-wicket victory, sealing the title with a boundary off the final delivery.

The finish turned the contest into an unforgettable occasion for the players and their supporters.

Aaryavir Shines With The Bat In Title-Winning Campaign

Aaryavir Sehwag had already played a major part in India's campaign before the dramatic finish.

In the final, he opened alongside skipper Lakshya Raichandani and added 95 runs for the first wicket.

His contribution was 58 off 61 deliveries, including nine fours.

The youngster ended the tournament as its highest run-scorer, collecting 361 runs in five innings. His tally featured a century and three half-centuries, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Aaryavir Sehwag doing during the tense final moments of the U19 Asia Cup?

Aaryavir Sehwag spent an hour chanting "Sita-Ram".

How did Aaryavir Sehwag perform in the U19 Asia Cup final match?

In the final, Aaryavir Sehwag opened the innings and scored 58 runs off 61 deliveries, including nine fours. He contributed to a 95-run opening partnership.

What was Aaryavir Sehwag's overall performance in the U19 Asia Cup tournament?

Aaryavir Sehwag was the highest run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 361 runs in five innings. He scored a century and three half-centuries, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virender Sehwag U19 Asia Cup Aaryavir Sehwag India VS Pakistan
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