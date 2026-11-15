'Chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram...': Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals Prayer During Tense IND vs PAK Finish

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaryavir Sehwag prayed intensely for India's U-19 victory.

India achieved one-wicket victory on the final delivery.

Aaryavir contributed 58 runs, opening in the championship match.

Aaryavir Sehwag Video Call: India's thrilling triumph over Pakistan in the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup final gave the young cricketers plenty to celebrate. But for Aaryavir Sehwag, the tension extended beyond his own performance on the field. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that he spent a crucial phase of the nail-biting contest praying for India to somehow cross the finish line. Virender shared a clip of his conversation with Aaryavir via a video call on Instagram.

The youngster opened up about how he had followed the closing stages of the match, admitting that he had been chanting continuously and hoping for a moment of magic.

Aaryavir Reveals What He Was Praying For

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Recalling the tense moments, Aaryavir told his father:

"I was sitting for an hour, just chanting Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram, Sita-Ram, praying that something happens, anything to happen."

He also described how desperate the situation had become during the final over, when India were chasing a daunting target with only one wicket remaining.

"Eight runs were needed in the last over, then three runs off one ball, and bowlers were batting. Let a four happen, even if it's an edge, let anything happen, and it happened, everyone went crazy,"

Read More: 16 Sixes, 38 Fours, 361 Runs! Aaryavir Sehwag's U19 Asia Cup Domination

India eventually pulled off an extraordinary one-wicket victory, sealing the title with a boundary off the final delivery.

The finish turned the contest into an unforgettable occasion for the players and their supporters.

Aaryavir Shines With The Bat In Title-Winning Campaign

Aaryavir Sehwag had already played a major part in India's campaign before the dramatic finish.

In the final, he opened alongside skipper Lakshya Raichandani and added 95 runs for the first wicket.

His contribution was 58 off 61 deliveries, including nine fours.

The youngster ended the tournament as its highest run-scorer, collecting 361 runs in five innings. His tally featured a century and three half-centuries, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.