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English NewsSportsCricket'Putting A Flag On The Moon Vs Moon On Your Flag': Aakash Chopra's Brutal Dig At Pakistan

'Putting A Flag On The Moon Vs Moon On Your Flag': Aakash Chopra's Brutal Dig At Pakistan

Aakash Chopra reacts to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's viral warm-up drills, mocks training methods, and addresses Rizwan's ongoing NCCIA investigation.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aakash Chopra criticized bizarre Pakistan team warm-ups and drills.
  • Mohammad Rizwan faces NCCIA probe over his seized phone.
  • Allegations include financial links; his legal challenge was dismissed.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has revisited some of the most viral and bizarre moments in Pakistan cricket, breaking down everything from eccentric team warm-ups to serious off-field controversies involving senior players. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra didn't hold back while reacting to viral clips and ongoing administrative turmoil across the border.

Chopra Recalls Babar And Rizwan's Viral Stretching 

Earlier this year, star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sent social media into a frenzy with a pre-match training session featuring exaggerated stretches, wide stances, rhythmic arm rotations, and synchronised lower-body movements. The quirky routine instantly spawned memes worldwide.

While acknowledging that the players were likely just executing routines prescribed by their physical trainers, Chopra argued that international athletes need greater self-awareness given the constant spotlight.

"Whether we do something or not, you keep providing material. And you keep giving us reasons to chuckle. I genuinely feel for the athletes. But once the dust settles, a lesson has to be learned. The entire globe is watching. It becomes awkward. Just avoid doing it," Chopra remarked in his video.

Bizarre Women's Team Workout

Chopra also targeted another viral video capturing four Pakistani women's cricketers engaged in an unusual interlocking team exercise where they formed a rolling, wheel-like human chain by holding onto each other's limbs.

Questioning the logic behind the routine, the cricket pundit labeled the drill "complete nonsense" before delivering a sharp satirical jab comparing training standards with global scientific milestones.

"I mean, the world is exploring the Moon. The world is reaching Mars, yet you remain entirely stuck in the past," Chopra stated. "Look, planting a flag on the moon versus having a moon on your flag—that is essentially the only difference between India and Pakistan."

Chopra further criticized how political rhetoric often overshadows sports administration, adding, "Then you head to the UNGA, chanting India, India, bringing up India in every discussion. Without ever pausing to introspect or examine your own flaws. That is classic Pakistan for you. Honestly. And as for what is happening to their cricket? I choose not to even speak on it."

Weighing In On Mohammad Rizwan's NCCIA Investigation

Shifting focus to severe administrative drama, Chopra addressed the ongoing investigation surrounding Mohammad Rizwan by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The controversy erupted after Rizwan's mobile phone was seized by PCB security personnel at 1 AM in a London hotel lobby following the Lord's Test and subsequently handed over to cyber authorities to examine potential financial transactions, online gambling links, and dressing-room leaks.

Chopra pointed out the sudden disappearance of opener Imam-ul-Haq from headlines despite previously being linked to the same investigation.

"Rizwan is dominating the news cycle, with allegations linking him to match-fixing and corruption. Imam-ul-Haq was initially sailing in that exact same boat, but he suddenly vanished from the discourse. The entire spotlight is locked solely on Rizwan. He is fighting legal battles, barred from playing, restricted from holding press conferences, and all of that chaos. Once again, vintage Pakistan cricket is playing out in public view," Chopra noted.

Despite Rizwan approaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit to question whether proper protocols were followed during the late-night phone seizure, his legal challenges hit a roadblock when the Lahore High Court dismissed his petition contesting the NCCIA's jurisdiction, ordering him to fully cooperate with the probe.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Aakash Chopra's opinion on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's viral stretching routine?

Chopra suggested that international athletes need more self-awareness due to the constant public spotlight. He found the exaggerated pre-match routine awkward, despite acknowledging it might be prescribed.

How did Aakash Chopra react to the Pakistani women's team's unusual workout video?

Chopra labeled the interlocking human chain drill

Why is Mohammad Rizwan currently under investigation by Pakistan's NCCIA?

Rizwan is being investigated for potential financial transactions, online gambling links, and dressing-room leaks. This started after his mobile phone was seized by PCB security personnel in London.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sports News Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Aakash Chopra NCCIA
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