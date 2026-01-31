Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAakash Chopra Joins Ajay Jadeja In Trolling Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Aakash Chopra Joins Ajay Jadeja In Trolling Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Ajay Jadeja and Aakash Chopra troll Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over his social media post praising Pakistan's T20I win against Australia, calling it a celebration of "small joys."

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

Former Indian cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Aakash Chopra have sparked a social media buzz by taking a sarcastic dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The reaction came after the Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Pakistan's win over Australia in the opening T20I of the ongoing three-match series.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails 'Moment of Pride'

The match, held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, saw the hosts clinching a 22-run win after posting 168/8 and restricting Australia to 146/8.

Elated by the performance, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team and credited PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for strengthening the nation’s cricket. He wrote, "Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying win over Australia in the first T20i. I also appreciate Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan Cricket. Proud moment for the nation."

Ajay Jadeja Mocks 'Small Joys' of Neighbors

However, the exuberant praise for a opening match of a bilateral series did not sit well with Ajay Jadeja.

Highlighting the scale of the celebration for what he considered a routine win, Jadeja quipped, "Pakistani-yo ki chhoti chhoti khushiyan (These small joys of Pakistanis). For the first time, I am seeing a PM tweet after a win in the first match of a bilateral series."

Watch Post

Aakash Chopra Questions 'Brilliance' Against Australia B-Team

Joining the banter, former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out the context of the win, noting that the Australian side was missing several key players.

Critiquing the quality of the contest and the Prime Minister's choice of words, Chopra replied to the PM’s post, "With all due respect, this is a bilateral series being played against Australia’s B-team. Many of Australia's main players are not playing in this. A 20-run win while chasing 170 cannot exactly be called brilliant."

Watch Post

The exchange has gone viral, with fans divided over the cricketers' blunt assessment. While Pakistan prepares for the remaining matches of the series, the playful "war of words" from across the border has added a spicy narrative to the cricketing rivalry.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Jadeja Aakash Chopra AUS Vs PAK PM Shehbaz Sharif Australia Vs Pakistan T20I Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar Meetings Signal Key Decisions
Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Takes the Mantle, Deputy CM Oath Amidst Pawar Family Politics
Politics: Swatantra Dev Singh Responds to Mahoba Confrontation, Calls Incident “Insignificant”
Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Sworn In as Maharashtra Deputy CM Amid Pawar Family Rift
Politics: BJP and TMC Brace for Intense Electoral Battle in West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget