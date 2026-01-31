Aakash Chopra Joins Ajay Jadeja In Trolling Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Former Indian cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Aakash Chopra have sparked a social media buzz by taking a sarcastic dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The reaction came after the Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Pakistan's win over Australia in the opening T20I of the ongoing three-match series.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails 'Moment of Pride'

The match, held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, saw the hosts clinching a 22-run win after posting 168/8 and restricting Australia to 146/8.

Elated by the performance, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team and credited PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for strengthening the nation’s cricket. He wrote, "Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying win over Australia in the first T20i. I also appreciate Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan Cricket. Proud moment for the nation."

Ajay Jadeja Mocks 'Small Joys' of Neighbors

However, the exuberant praise for a opening match of a bilateral series did not sit well with Ajay Jadeja.

Highlighting the scale of the celebration for what he considered a routine win, Jadeja quipped, "Pakistani-yo ki chhoti chhoti khushiyan (These small joys of Pakistanis). For the first time, I am seeing a PM tweet after a win in the first match of a bilateral series."

Aakash Chopra Questions 'Brilliance' Against Australia B-Team

Joining the banter, former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out the context of the win, noting that the Australian side was missing several key players.

Critiquing the quality of the contest and the Prime Minister's choice of words, Chopra replied to the PM’s post, "With all due respect, this is a bilateral series being played against Australia’s B-team. Many of Australia's main players are not playing in this. A 20-run win while chasing 170 cannot exactly be called brilliant."

The exchange has gone viral, with fans divided over the cricketers' blunt assessment. While Pakistan prepares for the remaining matches of the series, the playful "war of words" from across the border has added a spicy narrative to the cricketing rivalry.