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English NewsSportsCricket8 Ducks And 35 All Out: Cricket Match Ends In Just 33 Balls

8 Ducks And 35 All Out: Cricket Match Ends In Just 33 Balls

The match lasted just 8.1 overs of Austria's innings and 5.3 overs in Turkey's chase, making it a remarkably short contest dominated almost entirely by the bowlers.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 07:28 AM (IST)

The opening game of the 2026 Women’s Continental Cup between Turkey and Austria produced a remarkable batting collapse, with Austria managing only 35 runs before being bowled out.

Eight Austrian batters were dismissed without scoring, while the three players who contributed runs could not even reach double figures. Interestingly, extras accounted for more runs than the batters, and Turkey completed the chase in only 33 deliveries.

Austria collapse to 35

After winning the toss, Turkey opted to field and quickly put Austria under pressure. The Austrian innings lasted just 8.1 overs, with the team eventually dismissed for 35.

Shreya Reddy was the highest scorer with 8 runs from 19 balls. Sheetal Bhardwaj added 5 from 13 deliveries, while wicketkeeper Hadia Siddiqui contributed 3. The trio combined for only 16 runs.

Extras made up the remaining 19 runs, including 14 wides. Austria did not hit a single boundary during the innings.

Turkey's bowlers dominated proceedings. Haser Celik picked up four wickets while conceding just six runs in her two overs. Captain Kubra Kanavarsi claimed three wickets for five runs, while Ezgi Nur Kilic took the other wicket.

Turkey finish the chase in 33 balls

Turkey needed very little time to chase down the modest target. They reached 36/2 in only 5.3 overs, completing a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Zehra Ender remained unbeaten on 13 and struck two boundaries, while Melike Bayram finished on 11 not out after hitting a six. The duo put together an unbeaten 27-run stand from just 15 balls to take Turkey across the finish line.

Turkey captain Kubra Kanavarsi, who opened the innings, was dismissed for a duck. Sujan Turan scored 9, including a boundary, before being removed.

Austria's M. Pathiranahelage was the only bowler to make an impact, claiming both of Turkey's wickets.

The match therefore lasted just 8.1 overs of Austria's innings and 5.3 overs in Turkey's chase, making it a remarkably short contest dominated almost entirely by the bowlers.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Women’s Continental Cup 2026 Austria Vs Australia
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