Several batters have managed the rare feat of striking six sixes in a single over, but only one player has gone a step further by clearing the boundary seven times from seven consecutive deliveries in List A cricket. That remarkable achievement belongs to Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose incredible display left the cricketing world in awe.

Gaikwad, who has represented India in white-ball cricket, has built a reputation as one of the country's most consistent run-scorers across domestic competitions and the IPL. His performances for Chennai Super Kings have established him as a dependable top-order batter, while his leadership qualities were recognized when he captained India at the 2023 Asian Games.

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Gaikwad's most memorable innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad's most memorable innings came during the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy in a match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Facing spinner Shiva Singh in the 49th over, Gaikwad launched an extraordinary assault. He dispatched the first six deliveries of the over for six, but the final ball was ruled a no-ball. After smashing that delivery over the ropes as well, he sent the additional ball soaring for another maximum, resulting in seven successive sixes and a record-breaking 43-run over in List A cricket.

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In this match, Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliance did not end there. He remained unbeaten on 220 from just 159 deliveries, peppering the boundary with 10 fours and 16 sixes.

Maharashtra posted 330 runs, with Gaikwad contributing two-thirds of the team's total in one of the most dominant individual performances seen in the format.

The knock was a reflection of the consistency he has shown throughout his career rather than an isolated achievement. Across domestic and T20 cricket, Gaikwad has regularly delivered match-winning performances, combining reliability with an aggressive scoring rate. His success at every level of the game has kept him firmly in contention for national selection and strengthened his reputation as one of India's most promising batting talents.