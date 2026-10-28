7 Indian Batters Who Have Hit Most Sixes In A Single T20I Innings

Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate T20 cricket with his explosive batting. In the third T20I against New Zealand, the left-handed batter smashed 113 runs off just 38 deliveries, including 11 sixes, helping India chase down a target of 199 in only 13.2 overs.

His remarkable performance has once again drawn attention to his record for hitting the most sixes by an Indian batter in a single T20I innings. Here is a look at seven memorable innings by Indian batters featuring the highest number of sixes in T20 internationals.

1. Abhishek Sharma - 13 sixes

Abhishek Sharma tops the list with his sensational innings against England in Mumbai in February 2025. The left-hander hammered 135 runs off just 54 balls, including 13 sixes. The knock remains the highest individual score by an Indian batter in men's T20I cricket and established Abhishek's reputation as one of the format's most destructive hitters.

2. Abhishek Sharma - 11 sixes against Afghanistan

Abhishek also features prominently on the list for his explosive performance against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026. He smashed 108 runs off only 34 deliveries, hitting 11 sixes during his remarkable innings.

3. Abhishek Sharma - 11 sixes against New Zealand

Abhishek's latest century against New Zealand on October 27, 2026, further strengthened his position among India's most prolific six-hitters in T20Is. He scored 113 off 38 balls, clearing the boundary 11 times. With three entries on this list, Abhishek has demonstrated his remarkable consistency in producing big-hitting performances.

4. Rohit Sharma - 10 sixes

Former India captain Rohit Sharma also features among the country's leading six-hitters in a single T20I innings. Against Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017, Rohit smashed 118 runs off just 43 deliveries, including 10 sixes. His breathtaking knock was one of the standout batting performances of his T20I career.

5. Sanju Samson - 10 sixes

Sanju Samson delivered a spectacular performance against South Africa in Durban in November 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter struck 10 sixes on his way to a century, producing one of the most memorable innings of his international career.

6. Tilak Varma - 10 sixes

Tilak Varma also made his mark against South Africa, smashing 10 sixes in a T20I innings in Johannesburg. Like Samson, Tilak reached three figures, underlining his ability to combine consistency with aggressive stroke play at the international level.

7. Ishan Kishan - 10 sixes

Ishan Kishan completes the list with his powerful innings against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram in 2026. The left-handed batter struck 10 sixes, showcasing the aggressive approach that has made him a dangerous option in the shortest format.